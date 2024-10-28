Xiaomi 15 series is expected to launch in China tomorrow (Tuesday) as the company's next-generation flagship phones, comprised of two models — Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. The smartphone lineup is confirmed to be the world's first handsets powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Ahead of their impending debut, a company official has confirmed several specifications of both devices, including the presence of a 5X telephoto camera and 6,100mAh battery on the Xiaomi 15 Pro.

Xiaomi 15 Series Specifications Confirmed

In multiple posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Xiaomi highlighted that the Xiaomi 15 Pro will be equipped with a 6,100mAh battery with an energy density of 850Wh/L — a 38 percent improvement over the Xiaomi 14 Pro, which features a 4,880mAh battery capacity.

Additionally, the purported handset will be equipped with a 2K micro-curved screen which uses customised luminous M9 material, with 1.38mm bezels and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. The light-emitting material is said to reduce overall power consumption by 10 percent. The Xiaomi 15 Pro model will also benefit from the 10X lossless zoom feature courtesy of the 5X periscope camera. The camera unit on both phones is again confirmed to carry the Leica branding, teasers suggest.

Both the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with the company's HyperCore technology. This combination is claimed to deliver a 45 percent performance improvement over its predecessor while also reducing power consumption by 52 percent. The company also teased the power figures while playing a large-scale turn-based 3D game for a period of 11 hours in 2K resolution. As per the official, the Xiaomi 15 series will be able to maintain a frame rate of 59.4 frames per second (fps) while maintaining a temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius.