Xiaomi's 16 series is about six months from its official debut, however, leaks about the flagship series have already started to emerge online. The latest leak suggests that the vanilla model in the lineup will feature a massive battery. The Xiaomi 16 is likely to come equipped with either the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. This year, the Xiaomi 15 came with a 5,240mAh battery (Indian variant) and a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The phone was launched in India last month alongside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Chinese tipster Wisdom Pikachu on Weibo suggested that Xiaomi 16 will be announced by the end of 2025. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset or MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. The battery capacity of the phone is said to be more than 7,000mAh.

The current-generation Xiaomi 15 launched in China in October last year with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, which was already quite impressive. However, the latest leak indicates that this year's model is set to surpass that by a significant margin. The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 15 has a 5,240mAh battery and the same 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Xiaomi is rumoured to use the latest Silicon-carbon technology in the Xiaomi 16 series.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications, Price

The Xiaomi 15 has a 6.36-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,670 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display, and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. It boasts a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi 15 was unveiled last month in India with a price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.