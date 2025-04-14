Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 16 Said to Launch by the End of This Year; Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 16 Said to Launch by the End of This Year; Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 16 is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset or MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 17:32 IST
Xiaomi 16 Said to Launch by the End of This Year; Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Xiaomi 15

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 in China houses a 5,400mAh battery

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 launched in China in October last year
  • The Indian variant of the phone houses a 5,240mAh battery
  • Xiaomi 15 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Advertisement

Xiaomi's 16 series is about six months from its official debut, however, leaks about the flagship series have already started to emerge online. The latest leak suggests that the vanilla model in the lineup will feature a massive battery. The Xiaomi 16 is likely to come equipped with either the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. This year, the Xiaomi 15 came with a 5,240mAh battery (Indian variant) and a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The phone was launched in India last month alongside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Chinese tipster Wisdom Pikachu on Weibo suggested that Xiaomi 16 will be announced by the end of 2025. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset or MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. The battery capacity of the phone is said to be more than 7,000mAh.

The current-generation Xiaomi 15 launched in China in October last year with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, which was already quite impressive. However, the latest leak indicates that this year's model is set to surpass that by a significant margin. The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 15 has a 5,240mAh battery and the same 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Xiaomi is rumoured to use the latest Silicon-carbon technology in the Xiaomi 16 series.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications, Price

The Xiaomi 15 has a 6.36-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,670 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display, and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. It boasts a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi 15 was unveiled last month in India with a price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 15
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Asus V500 Mini Tower and Asus S501 Small Form Factor PC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Xiaomi 16 Said to Launch by the End of This Year; Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Xiaomi 15
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's What the OnePlus 13T Could Look Like
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Battery, Display and Camera Details Revealed in Teasers
  3. Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on April 15
  4. Realme GT 7 to Launch on April 23; Will Pack Big Battery in Slim Frame
  5. Why Apple's CEO Has Prioritised the Development of AR Glasses
  6. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Options Teased
  7. Google Unveils Ironwood, Its Most Powerful Chipset for AI Workflows
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Tipped to Get a 7,100mAh Battery; May Launch Soon
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  10. PS5 Gets a Price Hike in the UK, Europe and Other Markets: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Fixes 23-Year-Old Bug That Let Sites See Your Previously Visited Links
  2. Netflix Reportedly Testing an AI Search Engine Powered by OpenAI
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Ahead of Anticipated April 24 Launch
  4. Xiaomi 16 Said to Launch by the End of This Year; Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Xiaomi 15
  5. Asus V500 Mini Tower and Asus S501 Small Form Factor PC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Agentic AI Initiative Unveiled by Oppo, New System-Wide AI Search Feature Showcased
  7. PS5 Price Increased in the UK, Europe and Other Markets, Sony Cites 'Challenging Economic Environment'
  8. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 22; Design and Colour Options Teased
  9. OnePlus 13T Leaked Image Shows Unique Design With Pixel-Like Camera Module
  10. Oppo K13 5G India Launch Set for April 21, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »