Xiaomi Announces Android 16 Developer Preview Programme for Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro

Xiaomi says developers can install the Android 16 Beta build by local install or fastboot update methods.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 13:43 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Android 16 Beta build for the Xiaomi 15 (pictured) is now available for download

Highlights
  • The Developer Preview Programme is announced for Xiaomi 15 and 14T Pro
  • Users can use local install or Fastboot update methods to install beta OS
  • Users can revert to the stable version if they leave the beta build
Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the commencement of its Android 16 Developer Preview Programme starting with two handsets. This means developers with Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 14T Pro handsets can enroll in the programme to get early access to the Chinese OEM's Android 15 succeeding OS and test out all the new features. The programme requires users to download and install the Android 16 Beta build by either using local install or fastboot update methods.

Xiaomi's Android 16 Developer Preview Programme

Xiaomi detailed its Android 16 Developer Preview Programme on its support page. As per the company, it is introduced to ensure developers have access to all the required features for the compatibility and application of the next iteration of Android. Currently available for the Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 14T Pro, it is free to use for developers.

The devices should be on a software version that supports Android 16 Beta to gain access to the developer preview programme, says Xiaomi. For the Xiaomi 15, the minimum OS version should be OS2.0.109.0.VOCMIXM, while Xiaomi 14T Pro must run on OS2.0.103.0.VNNMIXM or higher firmware. There are two methods for installing the Android 16 Beta build.

Local Install

  1. Download the Android 16 Beta build for Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro.
  2. Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage.
  3. Go to Settings > About phone > Click OS version 10 times to enter the developer mode.
  4. Navigate back to About phone > Click on system icon > Click the three-dot option and select Choose update package.
  5. Next, select the downloaded Android 16 update package and the handset will begin upgrading to the beta build.

However, the company advises users to back up all their data in advance as this upgrade method will erase all the contents of the phone.

Fastboot Update Method

The Fastboot update method requires a successful permission application for unlocking the bootloader before the device is unlocked. However, there are several security risks associated with it, as per the company. Additionally, it may also cause the device to function unpredictably, thus caution is advised.

If users do not wish to be on the Android 16 Beta build anymore, they can also flash their Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 14T Pro back to the official version.

