Xiaomi 15T Arrives on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, 12GB RAM

Xiaomi 15T will reportedly be equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 11:10 IST
Photo Credit: TikTok/(@mifanlikeyou)

Leaked images of a Xiaomi 15T series model with a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit

  • Xiaomi 15T Pro could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset
  • The handset may come with an IP69 dust and water resistance rating
  • The Xiaomi 15T Pro could get a 5,500mAh battery with 90W charging
Xiaomi 15T series of smartphones is expected to launch soon, comprising a standard Xiaomi 15T as well as a Xiaomi 15 Pro model. Leaked images have hinted at the design of the purported handsets. The probable price and colour options of the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro have also been tipped. They are expected to feature Leica-tuned rear cameras. The Xiaomi 15T model has now appeared on a popular benchmarking site. The benchmark results for its AI performance shows the chipset, RAM and operating system details of the phone. 

Xiaomi 15T Spotted on Geekbench

A handset with the model number Xiaomi 25069PTEBG, believed to be the Xiaomi 15T, has appeared on Geekbench AI. The recently uploaded results reveal that the handset has an octa core chipset, with a prime core (3.25GHz), three performance cores (3.00GHz), and four efficiency cores (2.10GHz). These specifications indicate that the phone will feature MediaTek's Dimensity 8400 chipset.

The handset scored 1,336 and 1,356 points on Geekbench AI's single-precision and half-precision tests, respectively. It also scored 1,974 points on the quantized test. According to the listing, the Xiaomi 15T will run on Android 15 and is equipped with 12GB of RAM.

Previous leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 15T could support 67W wired fast charging. It is said to cost EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the singular 12GB + 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15T Pro variant may be priced at EUR 799 (about Rs. 81,000) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 92,000) for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations, respectively. The series will likely come in black, grey, and gold colour options.

The Xiaomi 15T Pro could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support and a flat OLED display with high refresh rate. It could have an IP69 dust and water resistance rating. In the camera department, it may get a 50-megapixel OmniVision OVX9100 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 5X telephoto lens. The phone is also expected to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
WhatsApp for Android Testing New Feature Which Lets You Create, Save Stickers Without Sending Them First

