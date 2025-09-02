Technology News
English Edition
WhatsApp for Android Testing New Feature Which Lets You Create, Save Stickers Without Sending Them First

Users can add a sticker to favourites or save it in a collection on WhatsApp, as per the feature tracker.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 September 2025 09:41 IST
WhatsApp for Android Testing New Feature Which Lets You Create, Save Stickers Without Sending Them First

The feature is currently only available to beta testers of WhatsApp for Android

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.24.23
  • Users may have a choice of saving a sticker as favourite or in packs
  • It is currently said to be available to beta users of the app
WhatsApp offers stickers as a more interactive way of conversing with others compared to the usual text-based messages. While there are a plethora of pre-filled sticker packs to choose from, you can also create your own from any image you'd like. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is said to be testing a new way of creating stickers and directly saving them in your collection for its Android app, without having to send them to others first.

Creating and Saving Stickers on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new feature was discovered in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.24.23, which has been designated as a compatible update. The Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging client might be developing it for release in a future version of the app.

Currently, creating a sticker automatically opens up a window for sending it to the recipient in an active chat in order to save it. However, there are times when you simply wish to create and save a sticker for future use, without meaning to send it at the moment. For this, WhatsApp is developing its latest feature.

whatsapp sticker wabetainfo WhatsApp

New sticker options in WhatsApp Beta for Android
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Based on the screenshot (above), a new window will appear once a sticker is created, asking the user where they wish to save their sticker. They can add a sticker to their favourites for easy access, or save it to an existing sticker pack. Alternatively, it can also be put into a new sticker pack if one isn't available.

This potentially allows for easier management of stickers on WhatsApp. As per the feature tracker, it can reduce interruptions during conversations.

WABetaInfo reports that this new feature is under development and inaccessible to public users of the app. However, select WhatsApp Beta for Android users who are registered via the Google Play Beta programme may be able to experience it before it is widely rolled out. The feature might be rolled out to more users over the coming weeks with a future version of the app.

Comments

WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp for Android
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
