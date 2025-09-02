WhatsApp offers stickers as a more interactive way of conversing with others compared to the usual text-based messages. While there are a plethora of pre-filled sticker packs to choose from, you can also create your own from any image you'd like. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is said to be testing a new way of creating stickers and directly saving them in your collection for its Android app, without having to send them to others first.

Creating and Saving Stickers on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new feature was discovered in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.24.23, which has been designated as a compatible update. The Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging client might be developing it for release in a future version of the app.

Currently, creating a sticker automatically opens up a window for sending it to the recipient in an active chat in order to save it. However, there are times when you simply wish to create and save a sticker for future use, without meaning to send it at the moment. For this, WhatsApp is developing its latest feature.

New sticker options in WhatsApp Beta for Android

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the screenshot (above), a new window will appear once a sticker is created, asking the user where they wish to save their sticker. They can add a sticker to their favourites for easy access, or save it to an existing sticker pack. Alternatively, it can also be put into a new sticker pack if one isn't available.

This potentially allows for easier management of stickers on WhatsApp. As per the feature tracker, it can reduce interruptions during conversations.

WABetaInfo reports that this new feature is under development and inaccessible to public users of the app. However, select WhatsApp Beta for Android users who are registered via the Google Play Beta programme may be able to experience it before it is widely rolled out. The feature might be rolled out to more users over the coming weeks with a future version of the app.