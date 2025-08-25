Xiaomi 15T series could launch soon, according to recent reports, and we finally have a look at the design of the upcoming smartphones. The lineup is expected to could include two phones, the Xiaomi 15T and the Xiaomi 15T Pro, and the specifications of both these phones have also been leaked online. Recently, the pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi 15T series surfaced online, and it has been suggested that the lineup might not vary in price from last year's models.

Xiaomi 15T, 15T Pro Specifications, Design (Expected)

According to leaked images shared by TikTok user Mi Fan Like You (@mifanlikeyou) of the purported Xiaomi 15T series suggest that the upcoming smartphone lineup could have a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, housed inside a square camera module. There's no word from the leaker on whether this is the Xiaomi 15T or the Xiaomi 15T Pro.

The Xiaomi branding is seen in the bottom left corner of the back panel. The power button and the volume controllers could be placed on the right. The handsets could have a flat metallic frame with curved corners, as per the leaked images.

The specifications of the Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro have also been shared by the leaker. The Pro variant could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, coupled with a 5,500mAh battery pack, which might support 90W fast charging. It is said to sport a high refresh rate flat OLED display. The phone could also come with IP69 dust and water resistance.

For optics, the handset could feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel OmniVision OVX9100 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 5X telephoto lens. On the front, the phone could have a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The standard Xiaomi 15T is tipped to have almost identical specifications, except for the charging speed and the chipset. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC and might support 67W fast charging. On top of this, while the Pro variant is said to ship with a metal frame, the standard model might feature a plastic frame.

Xiaomi 15T, 15T Pro Pricing, Availability (Expected)

Recently, the pricing and colourways of the Xiaomi 15T series leaked online. The sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 15T could be priced at EUR 649 (about Rs. 66,000). The price of the Xiaomi 15T Pro might start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 82,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is said to cost EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 92,000).

The Chinese smartphone maker is said to offer the Xiaomi 15T series in three colour options: black, grey, and gold. Moreover, the phones are widely expected to debut in September.