Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 15T Series Design Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature 5,500mAh Battery

Xiaomi 15T is expected to debut alongside the Xiaomi 15T Pro, and here's what one of the handsets might look like.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 17:28 IST
Xiaomi 15T Series Design Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature 5,500mAh Battery

Photo Credit: TikTok/ @mifanlikeyou

Xiaomi 15T Pro is expected to feature a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15T could be powered by a Dimensity 8400 SoC
  • Xiaomi 15T series is said to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The company is yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Xiaomi 15T series could launch soon, according to recent reports, and we finally have a look at the design of the upcoming smartphones. The lineup is expected to could include two phones, the Xiaomi 15T and the Xiaomi 15T Pro, and the specifications of both these phones have also been leaked online. Recently, the pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi 15T series surfaced online, and it has been suggested that the lineup might not vary in price from last year's models.

Xiaomi 15T, 15T Pro Specifications, Design (Expected)

According to leaked images shared by TikTok user Mi Fan Like You (@mifanlikeyou) of the purported Xiaomi 15T series suggest that the upcoming smartphone lineup could have a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, housed inside a square camera module. There's no word from the leaker on whether this is the Xiaomi 15T or the Xiaomi 15T Pro.

The Xiaomi branding is seen in the bottom left corner of the back panel. The power button and the volume controllers could be placed on the right. The handsets could have a flat metallic frame with curved corners, as per the leaked images.

The specifications of the Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro have also been shared by the leaker. The Pro variant could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, coupled with a 5,500mAh battery pack, which might support 90W fast charging. It is said to sport a high refresh rate flat OLED display. The phone could also come with IP69 dust and water resistance.

For optics, the handset could feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel OmniVision OVX9100 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 5X telephoto lens. On the front, the phone could have a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The standard Xiaomi 15T is tipped to have almost identical specifications, except for the charging speed and the chipset. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC and might support 67W fast charging. On top of this, while the Pro variant is said to ship with a metal frame, the standard model might feature a plastic frame.

Xiaomi 15T, 15T Pro Pricing, Availability (Expected)

Recently, the pricing and colourways of the Xiaomi 15T series leaked online. The sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 15T could be priced at EUR 649 (about Rs. 66,000). The price of the Xiaomi 15T Pro might start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 82,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is said to cost EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 92,000).

The Chinese smartphone maker is said to offer the Xiaomi 15T series in three colour options: black, grey, and gold. Moreover, the phones are widely expected to debut in September.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15T price, Xiaomi 15T Pro price, Xiaomi 15T specifications, Xiaomi 15T Pro specifications, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Ethereum Price Hits All-Time High as Bitcoin Steadies Around $113,000
Amazon Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

Related Stories

Xiaomi 15T Series Design Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature 5,500mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Review: The Classic Just Got Even Better
  3. Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India, Features Compared
  4. Here's When the OnePlus Pad 3 Will Go on Sale in India
  5. Realme's Next Smartphone Will Feature a Massive 15,000mAh Battery
  6. YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent
  7. SpaceX Reschedules Planned Starship Test Flight Launch
  8. Vivo Y500 With 8,200mAh Battery to Launch in China on This Date
  9. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Launch in India
  10. Google Drive Now Lets You Edit Videos With This New Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  2. Lumio Arc 5 Projector Goes on Sale in India: Price, Availability, Features
  3. Binance Australia Must Conduct Audit Over Anti-Money Laundering Concerns, AUSTRAC Says
  4. Vivo Y500 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Presence of 8,200mAh Battery
  5. YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent, YouTube Says ‘Running an Experiment’
  6. Xiaomi 15T Series Design Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature 5,500mAh Battery
  7. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India With One-Year YouTube Premium Subscription
  8. Spotify Flags Price Rises as It Introduces New Services: Report
  9. Apple's Foldable iPhone Will Reportedly Feature Four Cameras; Company Said to Consider Gemini AI for Upgraded Siri
  10. Slack Lists Project Management Feature to Organise Team Workflows Announced, Could Take on Trello
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »