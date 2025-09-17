The Xiaomi 15T series is scheduled to be launched globally on September 25. The lineup is expected to comprise two models — the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro. Ahead of its anticipated debut, specifications of the base model in the upcoming series have surfaced. As per a tipster, the vanilla Xiaomi 15T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset. It is said to sport a 120Hz AMOLED screen and pack a 5,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi 15T Specifications, Features (Expected)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's post on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming Xiaomi 15T will sport a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and eye-care technology. The handset is said to feature a Leica-branded rear camera system, including a Leica Summilux optical lens.

Exclusive: Xiaomi 15T specifications:



📱 6.83" AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC

📸 Leica Summilux optical lens

🔋 5500mAh battery

⚡ 67W fast charging pic.twitter.com/hPU3FlnqK5 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 17, 2025

Powering the Xiaomi 15T may be a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset. The SoC was introduced with the Poco X7 Pro 5G in January 2025. The handset is expected to run on HyperOS. However, it remains unknown if it will arrive with the latest HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, which was announced last month.

The tipster also claims that the Xiaomi 15T will pack a 5,500mAh battery. It may support fast charging at 67W.

Previously, a handset with the model number Xiaomi 25069PTEBG was spotted on Geekbench. It was believed to be the Xiaomi 15T, carrying an octa core chipset with a prime core (3.25GHz), three performance cores (3.00GHz), and four efficiency cores (2.10GHz).

On Geekbench AI's single-precision and half-precision tests, it scored 1,336 and 1,356 points, respectively. It also scored 1,974 points on the quantised test. The Xiaomi 15T was listed with Android 15 and 12GB of RAM.

As per reports, the Xiaomi 15T could be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 66,000). It is said to be offered in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Both the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro are reported to come with similar specifications, apart from charging speed and chipset.