Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 15T Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC

The Xiaomi 15T could be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 66,000) in the global markets.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 13:43 IST
Xiaomi 15T Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15T is the upcoming successor to the Xiaomi 14T (pictured)

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15T series could comprise standard and Pro models
  • The base variant is said to sport a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display
  • The phone may pack a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging
Advertisement

The Xiaomi 15T series is scheduled to be launched globally on September 25. The lineup is expected to comprise two models — the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro. Ahead of its anticipated debut, specifications of the base model in the upcoming series have surfaced. As per a tipster, the vanilla Xiaomi 15T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset. It is said to sport a 120Hz AMOLED screen and pack a 5,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi 15T Specifications, Features (Expected)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's post on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming Xiaomi 15T will sport a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and eye-care technology. The handset is said to feature a Leica-branded rear camera system, including a Leica Summilux optical lens.

Powering the Xiaomi 15T may be a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset. The SoC was introduced with the Poco X7 Pro 5G in January 2025. The handset is expected to run on HyperOS. However, it remains unknown if it will arrive with the latest HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, which was announced last month.

The tipster also claims that the Xiaomi 15T will pack a 5,500mAh battery. It may support fast charging at 67W.

Previously, a handset with the model number Xiaomi 25069PTEBG was spotted on Geekbench. It was believed to be the Xiaomi 15T, carrying an octa core chipset with a prime core (3.25GHz), three performance cores (3.00GHz), and four efficiency cores (2.10GHz).

On Geekbench AI's single-precision and half-precision tests, it scored 1,336 and 1,356 points, respectively. It also scored 1,974 points on the quantised test. The Xiaomi 15T was listed with Android 15 and 12GB of RAM.

As per reports, the Xiaomi 15T could be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 66,000). It is said to be offered in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Both the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro are reported to come with similar specifications, apart from charging speed and chipset.

Poco X7 Pro 5G

Poco X7 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Elegant display with 3200nits peak brightness
  • Android 15 out of the box
  • Excellent performance
  • Exceptional battery back-up
  • Value for money proposition
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
Read detailed Poco X7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.73-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6550mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T specifications, Xiaomi 15T Series, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Palworld to Exit Early Access, Get Version 1.0 Release in 2026, Pocketpair Announces
Bitcoin Climbs to $116,700 as Ethereum, Altcoins Consolidate Ahead of US Fed Policy Decision

Related Stories

Xiaomi 15T Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Offers Listed Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  2. OnePlus 13 Gets Big Price Cut at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. Redmi 15R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Retailers in India
  5. Google Pixel 10 Review: A Brilliant Phone We Wanted to Love
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Design Teased
  2. Nothing OS 4.0 Announced; Brings New AI Dashboard to Track AI Usage, Extra Dark Mode and More
  3. Meta Connect 2025 Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcements
  4. Solar Storm From Hidden Magnetic Island on the Sun Surprises Scientists
  5. UK, US to Deepen Cooperation on Digital Assets Amidst US President Donald Trump’s State Visit
  6. ISRO Chairman Opens OrbitAID Research Facility to Boost On-Orbit Servicing in India
  7. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Will Reportedly Feature RPG Mechanics, Launch in Early 2026
  8. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13 Deal We've All Been Waiting For Is Finally Here
  9. Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live on September 19 With Jaw-Dropping Prices on iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R, and More
  10. Redmi 15R 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »