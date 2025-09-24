Xiaomi 15T series and the HyperOS 3 operating system was announced by the Chinese tech giant on Wednesday. The new OS update brings a large number of upgrades and new features, with a focus on artificial intelligence. The company's HyperAI assistant is now smarter and can offer responses in more modalities. Additionally, it is now powered by Google's Gemini 2.5 and OpenAI's GPT-4o mini AI models, and can better tackle complex user queries. The Xiaomi 15T series also offers three months of free subscription to Gemini Pro.

New AI Features in Xiaomi 15T Series

Much of the new AI features in the Xiaomi 15T series comes from the new HyperOS 3 update. However, those purchasing the smartphone series will get a three-month free subscription to Gemini Pro, and access to premium features such as Veo 3 Fast's video generation, higher rate limits on Nano Banana, Deep Research, and access to Gemini sidebar in Workspace apps. The subscription also offers 2TB of cloud storage across Gmail, Drive, and Photos.

Coming to the OS-specific features, HyperAI assistant is now smarter and can handle a large variety of tasks. On the text modality, it now comes with smart screen recognition, allowing it to process and respond to context seen on the screen. It also has a DeepThink mode for more complex queries.

Developing story. . .