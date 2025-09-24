Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Xiaomi 15T Series Gets Free 3 Months Gemini Pro Subscription, New AI Features With HyperOS 3

Xiaomi 15T Series Gets Free 3 Months Gemini Pro Subscription, New AI Features With HyperOS 3

The Xiaomi 15T series was launched on September 24 in select markets.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 September 2025 18:23 IST
Xiaomi 15T Series Gets Free 3 Months Gemini Pro Subscription, New AI Features With HyperOS 3

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 15T series will run on HyperOS 3 out of the box

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HyperOS 3 improves the HyperAI assistant with new modalities
  • The assistant is now powered by Gemini and GPT-4o mini
  • Xiaomi is also introducing AI Dynamic Wallpapers with HyperOS 3
Advertisement

Xiaomi 15T series and the HyperOS 3 operating system was announced by the Chinese tech giant on Wednesday. The new OS update brings a large number of upgrades and new features, with a focus on artificial intelligence. The company's HyperAI assistant is now smarter and can offer responses in more modalities. Additionally, it is now powered by Google's Gemini 2.5 and OpenAI's GPT-4o mini AI models, and can better tackle complex user queries. The Xiaomi 15T series also offers three months of free subscription to Gemini Pro.

New AI Features in Xiaomi 15T Series

Much of the new AI features in the Xiaomi 15T series comes from the new HyperOS 3 update. However, those purchasing the smartphone series will get a three-month free subscription to Gemini Pro, and access to premium features such as Veo 3 Fast's video generation, higher rate limits on Nano Banana, Deep Research, and access to Gemini sidebar in Workspace apps. The subscription also offers 2TB of cloud storage across Gmail, Drive, and Photos.

Coming to the OS-specific features, HyperAI assistant is now smarter and can handle a large variety of tasks. On the text modality, it now comes with smart screen recognition, allowing it to process and respond to context seen on the screen. It also has a DeepThink mode for more complex queries.

Developing story. . .

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15T, HyperOS 3, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gemini
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
CFTC Explores Stablecoins Collateral Initiative in US Derivatives Market

Related Stories

Xiaomi 15T Series Gets Free 3 Months Gemini Pro Subscription, New AI Features With HyperOS 3
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15T Pro With Dimensity 9400+ Launched Alongside Xiaomi 15T
  2. Moto G96 Review: A Do-It-All Budget Beast
  3. Samsung Announces One UI 8 Release Schedule for Galaxy Devices in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launched in India With 8.7-Inch Display: See Price
  5. DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode
  6. OnePlus 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Image With Flat OLED Display
  7. Xiaomi 15T Series Gets Free 3 Months Gemini Pro Subscription
  8. Redmi 15 5G Review
  9. HP OmniBook X Flip 14 Review: Incredible Power Meets Insane Efficiency
  10. This Google Pixel 10 Feature is Now Rolling Out to Other Android Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, 12,000mAh Battery: Price Specifications
  2. Xiaomi 15T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Launched Alongside Xiaomi 15T: Price, Features
  3. Xiaomi 15T Series Gets Free 3 Months Gemini Pro Subscription, New AI Features With HyperOS 3
  4. CFTC Explores Stablecoins Collateral Initiative in US Derivatives Market
  5. Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 3 Based on Android 16 With HyperIsland and New AI-Powered Features
  6. OnePlus 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images That Reveal Its Display, ColorOS 16
  7. CyberPowerPC India Unveils Experience Zone Focused on Gamers and Content Creators in Hyderabad
  8. GoPro Max 2, GoPro Lit Hero With Up to 8K Video Recording Launched Alongside Fluid Pro AI Gimbal: Price, Specifications
  9. Not Even Ice Cream Is Safe from AI: Magnum to Use AI Technology to Create New Products
  10. Fold Partners Stripe, Visa to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »