Xiaomi 17 series will be unveiled in China later this month, and the company has finally announced the launch date of its next flagship lineup. The design of the base Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max handsets has also been teased. The Xiaomi 17 Pro models will be equipped with a secondary display at the back. All phones in the upcoming lineup will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. These handsets are the successor to last year's Xiaomi 15 series of smartphones.

Xiaomi 17 Series to Launch in China on September 25

The Xiaomi 17 series, including the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, will be launched in China on September 25 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. The entire series will receive a cross-generation power upgrade and will come equipped with the new Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

Notably, Xiaomi is shifting away from the Ultra moniker for its top-of-the-line model and using the Pro Max branding. This is perhaps to establish a more direct competition with Apple, which recently introduced the iPhone 17 series, with the base iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, alongside the iPhone Air variant.

The promotional poster of the Xiaomi 17 series launch shows the rear panel of the three upcoming handsets. All phones will come with Leica-backed cameras. The vanilla variant appears with a rectangular camera module with rounded edges, placed in the top left corner of the back panel.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will feature the "Magic Back Screen," a secondary display at the back, which is integrated with the rear camera module. It will be able to show time and other information through themes, including animated ones.

The company has already revealed that the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will be backed by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. Despite the upgrades, the phones are not expected to cost more than their predecessors. The complete series is currently available for pre-reservation in China.