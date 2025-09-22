Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Launch Date Announced, Design Teased

The Xiaomi 17 series is confirmed to feature Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 10:51 IST
Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Launch Date Announced, Design Teased

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 series will be equipped with Leica-backed cameras

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi is replacing the Ultra branding with Pro Max
  • All handsets are currently available for pre-reservation in China
  • The Xiaomi 17 series is expected to not see a price hike
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17 series will be unveiled in China later this month, and the company has finally announced the launch date of its next flagship lineup. The design of the base Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max handsets has also been teased. The Xiaomi 17 Pro models will be equipped with a secondary display at the back. All phones in the upcoming lineup will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. These handsets are the successor to last year's Xiaomi 15 series of smartphones.

Xiaomi 17 Series to Launch in China on September 25

The Xiaomi 17 series, including the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, will be launched in China on September 25 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. The entire series will receive a cross-generation power upgrade and will come equipped with the new Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

Notably, Xiaomi is shifting away from the Ultra moniker for its top-of-the-line model and using the Pro Max branding. This is perhaps to establish a more direct competition with Apple, which recently introduced the iPhone 17 series, with the base iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, alongside the iPhone Air variant. 

The promotional poster of the Xiaomi 17 series launch shows the rear panel of the three upcoming handsets. All phones will come with Leica-backed cameras. The vanilla variant appears with a rectangular camera module with rounded edges, placed in the top left corner of the back panel.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will feature the "Magic Back Screen," a secondary display at the back, which is integrated with the rear camera module. It will be able to show time and other information through themes, including animated ones.

The company has already revealed that the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will be backed by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. Despite the upgrades, the phones are not expected to cost more than their predecessors. The complete series is currently available for pre-reservation in China. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 series, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Best Samsung Deals You Shouldn’t Miss This Festive Season

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Launch Date Announced, Design Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best 5G Smartphones You Can't Miss
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals Today
  3. Vivo X300 Series Will Make Its China Debut on October 13: All the Details
  4. OnePlus 15 Design Allegedly Revealed via Real-Life Image in China
  5. Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max Will Launch in China on This Date
  6. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Live Updates: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones
  8. Get These Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India
  9. iPhone Air Gets Same Repairability Score as This Model in iFixit's Teardown
  10. Realme GT 8 Series Pre-Orders Begin Ahead of Launch in October
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 8 Series Launch Timeline Confirmed, Pre-Orders Begin in China Ahead of Debut
  2. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Launch Date Announced, Design Teased
  3. iPhone Air Teardown Video Reveals Easily Swappable Batteries; iFixit Repairability Score Matches iPhone 16 Pro
  4. Vivo X300 Series Launch Date Set for October 13; Vivo X300 Colourways Revealed Ahead of Debut
  5. OnePlus 15 Design Allegedly Revealed via Real-Life Image at Elite Gaming League Finals in China
  6. Study Links Microbial Colonization to Ancient Meteorite Crater: What You Need to Know
  7. SpaceX Moves Starship to Launch Pad for Final Version 2 Test Flight
  8. NASA Confirms Discovery of 6,000 Exoplanets Beyond Our Solar System
  9. Satellite Observations Record Arctic Sea Ice at Lowest Level of the Year
  10. SpaceX Launches 28 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9, Booster Lands Safely
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »