Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi Turbo 5 Series, New Wearables

Xiaomi is tipped to launch a smartwatch, two pairs of earphones and one mid-range tablet alongside the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 December 2025 17:42 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra will arrive as the successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra (pictured)

Xiaomi 17 Ultra will arrive as the successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra (pictured)

  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite
  • Redmi Turbo 5 could run on MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup
Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to go official in China on December 26. While Xiaomi remains tight-lipped about the arrival of the successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, a new leak suggests that the handset will be announced alongside more smartphones and wearables. The flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra could arrive alongside two new mid-range Redmi Turbo smartphones. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chipset and a quad-camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel main sensor.

Xiaomi's Upcoming High-End Smartphones

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil a range of products soon. The company will reportedly launch its Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite-powered flagship, which is tipped to arrive as the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, alongside two Redmi mid-range smartphones.

xiaomi 17 ultra weibo dcs Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station/ Weibo

 

While the tipster did not reveal the names, the comments and previous reports indicate these are likely the Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi Turbo 5 Pro. One of the mid-range models is said to feature MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 8 series chip, while the Turbo 5 Pro could be powered by a Dimensity 9 series processor, which is most likely the Dimensity 8500 and Dimensity 9500 SoC, respectively.

Xiaomi is also tipped to launch a smartwatch, two pairs of earphones and one mid-range tablet alongside the purported Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Redmi Turbo 5 series. The company could also introduce new IoT products. According to the tipster, all products will be launched before the Spring Festival in China, which will take place in February first week.

We have seen multiple leaks about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Redmi Turbo 5 series recently. The former is said to go official on December 26 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chipset and a Leica-tuned quad rear camera setup. The camera unit is said to include a 200-megapixel periscope sensor and three 50-megapixel cameras. The phone is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO display and 50W wireless charging support.

The Redmi Turbo 5 is speculated to offer a 6.67-inch AMOLED LTPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It is said to have an IP68-rated build and an 8,000mAh battery with 100W charging support.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
