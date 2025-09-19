Xiaomi 17 series, which includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, is now available for pre-order in China. The new smartphone lineup from the Chinese smartphone maker will succeed last year's Xiaomi 15 series. A company executive had recently confirmed that Xiaomi's upcoming flagship smartphone series will launch later this month. The handsets will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The company has teased the design of the Pro models in the past, which suggests that the Xiaomi 17 Pro models will sport a secondary display on the back.

Xiaomi 17 Series Pre-Orders Start in China

The Chinese smartphone maker has updated its official online store to announce that its upcoming Xiaomi 17 series is now available for pre-order in China. Comprising the standard Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, the Xiaomi 17 lineup is confirmed to be unveiled by the tech giant in China later this month. While the company has not revealed the exact launch date yet, the company's opening of pre-orders signals that the Xiaomi 17 series' launch could be days away.

This comes soon after the company teased the design of the Xiaomi 17 series on Weibo, confirming the rumours that the lineup could sport a secondary display on the back. The company has already announced that its upcoming flagship lineup will be unveiled later this month.

Xiaomi 17 Series Design, Specifications (Expected)

Recently, the President of Xiaomi's Mobile Phone Department, Lu Weibing (translated from Chinese) revealed that the standard Xiaomi 17 series will come with a “comprehensive upgrade” over its predecessor, while not seeing a price increase. Hence, the handset could be priced similarly to last year's Xiaomi 15, which was launched in October 2024 at a starting price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Xiaomi executive also said that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will debut with “significant advancements” in terms of core technology. On top of this, he announced that the upcoming Xiaomi 17 series phones will be the world's first handsets to be powered by the soon-to-launch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. On top of this, Weibing explained that the company is skipping the “Xiaomi 16” moniker to directly compete with Apple's recently launched iPhone 17 series.

An alleged render of the Xiaomi 17 series recently surfaced online. The image showed the Xiaomi 17 Pro with a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup. Two of the three camera sensors on the back were shown inside a rectangular camera island, which also features a secondary display. Meanwhile, the third camera appeared outside the rear camera island next to an LED flash.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.