Xiaomi 17 Pro is set to launch later this month, alongside the Xiaomi 17 and flagship Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The company has confirmed that the Pro variants will feature a "Magic Back Screen" (translated from Chinese) which is a secondary display that surrounds the rear camera module. The Xiaomi 17 series handsets will also be the first ones to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Ahead of the launch, the Xiaomi 17 Pro has appeared on a popular benchmarking site, revealing the CPU scores as well as RAM and operating system details.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi 17 Pro with the model number 25098PN5AC is now listed on Geekbench. It appears with an octa core chipset with two cores running at 4.61GHz and six cores at 3.63GHz. This is expected to be Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. It scored 3,096 and 9,382 points on the single core and multi core tests, respectively.

The Geekbench listing for the purported the Xiaomi 17 Pro suggests that the handset will likely be equipped with 16GB of RAM and ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Xiaomi 17 Pro is expected to be equipped with a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit with 50-megapixel primary camera (f/1.67), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera (f/3.0) with up to 5x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the 17 Pro model will feature a secondary display integrated into the rear camera island. At the front, it is expected to have a 6.3-inch 120Hz LTPO display with 1.1mm ultra-thin bezels. It may come with a 6,300mAh battery with support for 100W wired as well as wireless charging. For biometric authentication, it could get an ultrasonic in-display sensor. It will likely come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

