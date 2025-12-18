Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Feature Leica-Tuned Cameras: Expected Features, Specifications

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is set to be the fourth phone in the company’s flagship lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 December 2025 11:12 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Feature Leica-Tuned Cameras: Expected Features, Specifications

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is confirmed to succeed this year's Xiaomi 15 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra could feature a redesigned rear camera module
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be the fourth phone in the flagship lineup
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Xiaomi 17 lineup was recently launched by the Chinese smartphone maker. Now, the tech firm has confirmed that it will launch another model as part of the series later this month. Dubbed Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the phone will be the fourth handset in the series, which currently includes the standard Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Additionally, the company has also revealed that the upcoming handset will feature a Leica-tuned camera setup. However, other details, like its key specifications, features, pricing, and exact launch date, remain under wraps.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Will Launch in China By the End of December

The tech announced on Thursday, via a post on Weibo, that it will launch the much-anticipated Xiaomi 17 Ultra in China next week. While the smartphone maker is yet to reveal the exact date of unveiling, the phone could be unveiled in the country between December 22 and December 27. Additionally, Xiaomi and Leica revealed that they are “upgrading” their current imaging partnership to a “strategic co-creation model” and said the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be the first product to come out of the refreshed partnership.

Recently, a report indicated that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra launch event could take place on December 26. Meanwhile, the handset is expected to be available for pre-order in China by December 25. Additionally, the phone will reportedly be priced similarly to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which was launched at a starting price of CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 93,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option.

While the design of the phone is yet to be revealed, a real-life image of Xiaomi 17 Ultra's rear deco recently surfaced online. The handset was shown with a rectangular rear camera module, which was placed in the centre of the back panel.

The image suggested that it could carry four camera sensors, one of which is tipped to be a periscope telephoto camera. This means that the handset will sport a redesigned square-shaped camera island, instead of a circular one on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while is built on a 3nm process. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera, paired with a 200-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. More details about the phone are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera, Leica, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Feature Leica-Tuned Cameras: Expected Features, Specifications
