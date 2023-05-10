Redmi Note 12S was launched in Poland on Tuesday. It is the latest smartphone to join the Redmi Note 12 lineup, which includes Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi Note 12 Turbo, and the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G models. The newly launched Note 12S smartphone succeeds the Redmi Note 11S. The Redmi Note 12S is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Redmi Note 12S price, availability

Offered in three colour variants - Ice Blue, Pearl Green, and Onyx Black, the Redmi Note 12S is currently available for purchase only in Poland. The phone launched in two storage variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. However, Xiaomi's Poland online store only lists the phone in Ice Blue and Onyx Black colour options in a singular 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Xiaomi has not confirmed yet if the Redmi Note 12S will see a global release or launch in India.

Redmi Note 12S specifications, features

Featuring a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED DotDisplay panel, the Redmi Note 12S comes with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a peak local brightness of 1,000nits, and a pixel density of 409ppi. The screen also has a contrast ratio of 4,500,000:1 and supports Reading Mode 3.0.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, alongside up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable to 1TB using a microSD card, supported by a dedicated slot. The phone boots Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, a triple rear camera unit is offered on Redmi Note 12S. The setup includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. These are accompanied by an LED flash situated on the rectangular module on the top-left side of the back panel. The 16-megapixel front camera is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Coming to the battery, the Redmi Note 12S packs a 5,000mAh cell and offers 33W fast charging support. The phone also sports a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an AI face unlock feature. Weighing 176 grams, the handset measures 159.87mm x 73.87mm x 8.09mm in size.

