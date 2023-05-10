Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 12S With 108 Megapixel Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

The Redmi Note 12S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 May 2023 14:54 IST
Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 12S is offered in Ice Blue, Pearl Green, and Onyx Black colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12S sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED DotDisplay
  • The phone launched in two storage configurations - 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a USB Type-C charging port

Redmi Note 12S was launched in Poland on Tuesday. It is the latest smartphone to join the Redmi Note 12 lineup, which includes Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi Note 12 Turbo, and the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G models. The newly launched Note 12S smartphone succeeds the Redmi Note 11S. The Redmi Note 12S is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Redmi Note 12S price, availability

Offered in three colour variants - Ice Blue, Pearl Green, and Onyx Black, the Redmi Note 12S is currently available for purchase only in Poland. The phone launched in two storage variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. However, Xiaomi's Poland online store only lists the phone in Ice Blue and Onyx Black colour options in a singular 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Xiaomi has not confirmed yet if the Redmi Note 12S will see a global release or launch in India.

Redmi Note 12S specifications, features

Featuring a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED DotDisplay panel, the Redmi Note 12S comes with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a peak local brightness of 1,000nits, and a pixel density of 409ppi. The screen also has a contrast ratio of 4,500,000:1 and supports Reading Mode 3.0.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, alongside up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable to 1TB using a microSD card, supported by a dedicated slot. The phone boots Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, a triple rear camera unit is offered on Redmi Note 12S. The setup includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. These are accompanied by an LED flash situated on the rectangular module on the top-left side of the back panel. The 16-megapixel front camera is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Coming to the battery, the Redmi Note 12S packs a 5,000mAh cell and offers 33W fast charging support. The phone also sports a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an AI face unlock feature. Weighing 176 grams, the handset measures 159.87mm x 73.87mm x 8.09mm in size.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 12S

Redmi Note 12S

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G96
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid 120Hz AMOLED display
  • IP53 rating
  • Reliable battery life with relatively fast charging
  • Bad
  • Cameras are underwhelming
  • Still on Android 12, plenty of bloatware
  • Not good for fast-paced games
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent camera performance
  • Premium design, IP53 rating
  • Quality multimedia experience
  • Super-fast charging, good battery life
  • Feature-rich software with minimal bloatware
  • Capable overall performance
  • Bad
  • Much more expensive than its predecessor
  • Does not ship with Android 13
  • Haptics could have been better
  • Ultra-wide camera performance needs improvement
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4980mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2000 pixels
Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • IP53 rated
  • Decent display quality
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Boring design
  • Average camera performance
  • Not the best SoC for gaming
  • Annoying preinstalled apps
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G96
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12S launch, Redmi Note 12S Specifications, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Found Using Microphone in Background Due to Purported Android Bug, Government to Probe Allegations
Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Set for Early August; Will Launch on November 10: Report

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Found Using Microphone in Background, Said to Be an Android Bug
  2. Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Goes Official in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price, Launch Timeline and Specifications Tipped
  4. Poco F5 5G First Impressions: A Game-Changer?
  5. Poco F5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts Globally: All Details
  6. Google I/O 2023 Begins Today: How to Watch the Keynote, What to Expect
  7. Realme Teases the Launch of a Phone With a 200-Megapixel Camera in India
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Come With the Thinnest Bezel Ever in a Smartphone
  9. Apple Brings Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro to iPad: Check Subscription Price
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Max Tipped to Get Periscope Lens Exclusively: Check Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Pedro Pascal to Reportedly Star in Weapons, New Horror Movie From Barbarian Director
  2. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Bitcoin-Based Ordinal NFTs Get New Trade Booth at Binance’s Marketplace: Details
  4. Apple Watch Series 9 to Be Updated With New Processor Based on A15 Bionic Chip: Mark Gurman
  5. Moto Razr 40 Leaked Press Images Suggest Design, Colour Options Ahead of Launch
  6. WhatsApp Found Using Microphone in Background Due to Purported Android Bug, Government to Probe Allegations
  7. Paytm Launches UPI Lite on iOS; Adds Support for RuPay Credit Cards on UPI, Splitting Bills and More
  8. Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Set for Early August; Will Launch on November 10: Report
  9. Apple Announces Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro for iPad, to Be Available Starting May 23: All Details
  10. Liechtenstein to Adopt, Accept Bitcoin for Select Government Services: Here’s What We Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.