Xiaomi Civi 2's dual front-facing 32-megapixel cameras offer a 100-degree viewing field.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2023 17:14 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 2 (pictured) also featured a special Hello Kitty version with a pleated pattern on the back

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 3 is tipped to launch sometime in April
  • The Xiaomi Civi 3 could retain two front-facing 32-megapixel cameras
  • The smartphone could remain exclusive to China market

Xiaomi Civi 2 was launched in September last year featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor. Civi-branded smartphones from Xiaomi have been headlined by their camera and image quality, with a special focus on front-facing cameras for vlogging. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is now being tipped to launch the Xiaomi Civi 3 as a successor to the Xiaomi Civi 2, that was launched in China last year. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC, while sporting an improved 50-megapixel primary sensor.

According to details shared by tipster Digital Chat Station via Chinese microblogging website Weibo, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the purported Xiaomi Civi 3. The handset will feature a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, as per the tipster. Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal details related to the smartphone's specifications.

In terms of optics, the tipster says the Xiaomi Civi 3 is will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor, which is newer and improved as compared to the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor that headlined its predecessor, the Xiaomi Civi 2. That handset also featured two 32-megapixel front-facing cameras with a 100-degree field-of-view. This is likely to be retained on the Xiaomi Civi 3, as the dual 32-megapixel cameras already seem to be capable enough for capturing selfies and vlogging.

According to a report by GSMArena, the purported Xiaomi Civi 3 model smartphone is expected to be launched by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer sometime in April this year. However, the smartphone may not make its way to the global market and could remain exclusive to Chinese customers, at least under the same brand name and moniker, as per the report.

To recall, the Xiaomi Civi 2 sports a 6.55-inch display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It measures 159.2x72.7x7.23mm and weighs about 171.8g. The 5G handset also features stainless steel VC liquid cooling technology for enhanced heat dissipation.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor, accompanied by a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India committment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi Civi 2, Xiaomi Civi 3, China
Comment
 
 

