Xiaomi Civi 3 With 12GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Chinese Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch

Xiaomi Civi 3 could pack 512GB of onboard storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 May 2023 18:50 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 2 was launched in China in September 2022

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 3 could feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
  • It is tipped to pack 32-megapixel dual selfie cameras
  • Xiaomi Civi 3 is expected to succeed the Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi Civi 2, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, was launched in China in September last year. Now, the smartphone brand is reportedly preparing to release a possible successor. Although Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the existence of the Xiaomi Civi 3, it has purportedly received certification from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). It is said to come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Xiaomi Civi 3 could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood. It is said to come with 32-megapixel dual selfie cameras.

An alleged listing on the MIIT website, spotted by tipster Digital Chat Station, shows the Xiaomi Civi 3 with model number 23046PNC9C. As per the screenshots of the listing shared on Weibo, the smartphone could get 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The online listing confirmed 5G connectivity and Andorid operating system on the Xiaomi phone. However, it doesn't provide any further details.

Although the Xiaomi Civi 3 launch is still not confirmed by the Chinese smartphone company, the listing on the MIIT site suggests that it could be announced in the coming days.

As per a previous leak, Xiaomi Civi 3 will feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The handset is tipped to include a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor. Further, it is said to pack two 32-megapixel front-facing cameras with a 100-degree field of view.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 was launched in China in September last year with a starting price of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The handset has not been launched in India yet.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC powers the Xiaomi Civi 2. It has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. A triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, 32-megapixel dual-front camera setup, and 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging are the other key specifications of the device.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
