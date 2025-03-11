Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 support 90W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2025 12:40 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 (pictured) ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ quad curved LTPO AMOLED screen
  • The base Xiaomi 15 has a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display
  • Both handsets ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0
Advertisement

Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the base Xiaomi 15 handsets were launched in India on Tuesday. They are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The phones carry Leica-backed rear camera modules and 32-megapixel selfie shooters. They run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 skin on top out-of-the-box and sport IP68-rated builds. The Ultra version was initially introduced in China in February, while the vanilla variant was launched alongside a Pro option in October 2024.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Price in India, Availability

Xiaomi 15 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 1,09,999 for the sole 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option. Customers pre-booking the phone will be eligible for a free Photography Kit Legend Edition and an ICICI Bank Rs. 10,000 instant discount offer. 

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition with a USB Type-C camera grip, a 2,000mAh battery and a detachable shutter button is priced at Rs. 11,999.

Meanwhile, the price of the standard Xiaomi 15 is Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB configuration. Buyers pre-booking the handset can get a Rs. 5,000 instant discount using ICICI Bank cards and free Xiaomi Care Plan benefits worth Rs. 5,999.

Pre-booking for both handsets will be open from March 19 to April 2. Early access sale will be open briefly in India on March 11. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon, Xiaomi India e-store and select offline retail stores. The base Xiaomi 15 comes in Black, Green and White shades, while the Ultra variant is offered in a Silver Chrome colourway.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) quad curved LTPO AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,200nits peak brightness and Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 protection. It has triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, circadian friendly and flicker free display. The display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The vanilla Xiaomi 15 comes with a 6.36-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,670 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display.

Both base and Ultra variants of Xiaomi 15 are powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs. The vanilla variant supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The Ultra option supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. They ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a Leica-backed quad rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary LYT-900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The setup also has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto camera with OIS and up to 3x optical zoom and a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 periscope telephoto camera with OIS and up to 4.3x optical zoom.

The base Xiaomi 15 carries a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and up to 3x optical zoom. Both base and Ultra versions carry a 32-megapixel front camera sensor each for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a 5,410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging support. The vanilla option is backed by a 5,240mAh cell with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. For security, the smartphones carry in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port. The handsets have the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra price in India, Xiaomi 15 Ultra India Launch, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Features, Xiaomi 15 series, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Note 50X 5G to Reportedly Come With Android 15-Based XOS 15: Features
Apple's iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 Updates to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report

Related Stories

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debut in India: Price
  2. Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Other Details Leaked
  4. iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
  5. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Display and Battery Details Tipped
  6. iQOO Z10 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online
  7. Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  8. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Reportedly Debut With Android 15-Based XOS 15
  9. ChatGPT for macOS Can Now Edit Code Directly in Developer Tools
  10. Apple Rolls Out Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Update With Apple Intelligence Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 Updates to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G to Reportedly Come With Android 15-Based XOS 15: Features
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro Codenames Spotted in Latest HyperOS 2.1 Code, Model Numbers Revealed: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Battery Size Surfaces Online Via UL Demko Listing
  6. Android 16 May Introduce Mouse Cursor Transitions and Other xternal Display Management Tools
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.4 Beta 3 Update for iPhone With Fixes for Apple Intelligence and Siri Issues
  8. US President Trump Directs SEC Task Force to Outline Crypto Rules by August 
  9. iQOO 15 Series, iQOO Neo 11 Series Tipped to Feature 2K Display and 7,000mAh Battery
  10. Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Colours, Storage Options Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »