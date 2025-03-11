Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the base Xiaomi 15 handsets were launched in India on Tuesday. They are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The phones carry Leica-backed rear camera modules and 32-megapixel selfie shooters. They run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 skin on top out-of-the-box and sport IP68-rated builds. The Ultra version was initially introduced in China in February, while the vanilla variant was launched alongside a Pro option in October 2024.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Price in India, Availability

Xiaomi 15 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 1,09,999 for the sole 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option. Customers pre-booking the phone will be eligible for a free Photography Kit Legend Edition and an ICICI Bank Rs. 10,000 instant discount offer.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition with a USB Type-C camera grip, a 2,000mAh battery and a detachable shutter button is priced at Rs. 11,999.

Meanwhile, the price of the standard Xiaomi 15 is Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB configuration. Buyers pre-booking the handset can get a Rs. 5,000 instant discount using ICICI Bank cards and free Xiaomi Care Plan benefits worth Rs. 5,999.

Pre-booking for both handsets will be open from March 19 to April 2. Early access sale will be open briefly in India on March 11. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon, Xiaomi India e-store and select offline retail stores. The base Xiaomi 15 comes in Black, Green and White shades, while the Ultra variant is offered in a Silver Chrome colourway.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) quad curved LTPO AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,200nits peak brightness and Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 protection. It has triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, circadian friendly and flicker free display. The display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The vanilla Xiaomi 15 comes with a 6.36-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,670 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display.

Both base and Ultra variants of Xiaomi 15 are powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs. The vanilla variant supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The Ultra option supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. They ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a Leica-backed quad rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary LYT-900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The setup also has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto camera with OIS and up to 3x optical zoom and a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 periscope telephoto camera with OIS and up to 4.3x optical zoom.

The base Xiaomi 15 carries a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and up to 3x optical zoom. Both base and Ultra versions carry a 32-megapixel front camera sensor each for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a 5,410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging support. The vanilla option is backed by a 5,240mAh cell with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. For security, the smartphones carry in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port. The handsets have the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.