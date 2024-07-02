Google will be unveiling its highly anticipated Pixel 9 series on August 13. As we near the date, a new leak gives us a fresh look at the vanilla model. The alleged hands-on video of the Pixel 9 shows the device in a pink shade. It is claimed to be available on sale in Algeria. The video suggests rounded corners for the Pixel 9 and the rear panel appears to have a glossy finish.

Pixel 9 hands-on video leaked

X user Hani Mohamed Bioud (@hanibioud ) claimed that the Google Pixel 9 is "already out in Algeria" with 256GB storage. The alleged hands-on video of the phone attached to the post shows the phone in a new pink colour from all angles. The 12-second video indicates a pill-shaped camera bar, rounded corners, and a flat back panel and screen.

Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria.

Storage: 256GB

Color : Pink

I'll keep you updated tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/0mE1QlCbEg — Hani Mohamed Bioud (@hanibioud) July 1, 2024

The rear panel of the Pixel 9 seems to have a glossy finish, while the camera bar features a matte finish. The camera bar seems to be larger than the Pixel 8. The phone has a squared-off frame, corroborating the design language seen in previously leaked renders.

Google will reveal the Pixel 9 series at its August hardware launch event. The event will begin on August 13 at 10:00am Pacific Time (10:30pm IST). This year's Pixel lineup is expected to include a new Pixel 9 Pro XL model alongside the standard Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

The Pixel 9 series is said to ship with Android 15 and Tensor G4 SoC. The vanilla Pixel 9 is anticipated to feature a 6.24-inch AMOLED display. The Pro and XL models could feature 6.34-inch and 6.73-inch AMOLED screens, respectively. The panels could offer 120Hz refresh rate.