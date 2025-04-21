Redmi Watch Move was launched in India on Monday. The smartwatch comes with a rectangular AMOLED display and a functional, rotating crown. It comes with support for several health and wellness monitoring metrics. The company claims that the watch offers 98.5 percent tracking accuracy. It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS user interface out-of-the-box. It comes with Hindi language support and is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life. It will be available for purchase in the country from May.

Redmi Watch Move Price in India, Availability

Redmi Watch Move price in India is set at Rs. 1,999, the company confirmed in a press release. The watch will go on sale in the country starting May 1 via Flipkart, the Xiaomi India website and Xiaomi retail stores. Pre-booking for the smart wearable will begin on April 24. It is offered in Blue Blaze, Black Drift, Gold Rush and Silver Sprint colour options.

Redmi Watch Move Features

The Redmi Watch Move sports a 1.85-inch rectangular, 2.5D curved AMOLED screen with a 390 x 450 pixels resolution, up to 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, 322ppi pixel density, 74 percent screen-to-body ratio and Always-On Display support. It has more than 140 preset sports modes and is equipped with heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO₂), stress level, sleep cycle, as well as menstrual cycle trackers.

Xiaomi confirms that the Redmi Watch Move runs on HyperOS. It syncs notes, tasks, calendar events, and real-time weather updates. The watch comes with Bluetooth calling and Hindi language support. The latest smart wearable is compatible with Android and iOS devices as well as the Mi Fitness App. Through the app, the users can save 10 contacts on the watch. The spinning crown allows users to scroll through apps and alerts with one finger. The watch has an anti-allergy TPU strap and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

The Redmi Watch Move carries a 300mAh battery and is said to offer a battery life of up to 14 days with typical usage. With heavy usage, the battery can last for up to 10 days. If the Always-On Display feature is enabled, users can get up to five days of battery life. It also has an "Ultra" Battery Saver Mode. The watch body measures 45.5 x 38.9 x 10.8mm in size and weighs 25g.

