Redmi A5 India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Redmi A5 India variant is confirmed to get a 5,200mAh battery.

Updated: 11 April 2025 13:47 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi A5 will come in India in Jaisalmer Gold, Just Black, and Pondicherry Blue shades

Highlights
  • Redmi A5 will sport a 120Hz display
  • The handset will be available via Flipkart
  • The Redmi A5 will be priced below Rs. 10,000
Redmi A5 was recently unveiled in Indonesia with an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset and a 5,200mAh battery. The handset is now set to arrive in the Indian market. Alongside announcing the India launch date of the smartphone, the company has revealed its design, colour options, and a few key features. The availability details of the phone have been confirmed as well. Notably, the Poco C71, which was unveiled earlier this month, appears to offer similar features as the Redmi A5.

Redmi A5 India Launch: All We Know

The Redmi A5 will launch in India on April 15 at 12pm IST, according to an official landing page. A promotional banner on Flipkart confirms that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce platform alongside the Xiaomi India e-store. redmi a5 xiaomi inline Redmi A5

A tagline on the banner suggests that the Redmi A5 will come with a "Royal Design." The teaser images on the landing page reveal that the Indian variant will have a similar design as its global counterpart. It will be offered in Jaisalmer Gold, Just Black, and Pondicherry Blue colour options.

The official landing page of the Redmi A5 further confirms that the handset will come with a 120Hz display alongside TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification. It will pack a 5,200mAh battery as well, similar to the global variant. The fine print on the website suggests that the phone will be priced under Rs. 10,000 in the country. 

In Indonesia, the Redmi A5 is priced at IDR 11,99,000 (roughly Rs. 6,100) for the 4GB + 128GB option. Notably, the Poco C71, which shares similar specifications as the Redmi A5 is listed at Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 7,499 for the 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, respectively.

The global version of the Redmi A5 is powered by a Unisoc T7250 SoC paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15 Go Edition and carries a 6.88-inch HD+ display. For optics, it has a 32-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

Redmi A5

Redmi A5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 15 Go Edition
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
