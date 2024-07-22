Xiaomi unveiled the Watch S4 Sport, Mi Band 9, and the Xiaomi Buds 5 at an event in China on July 19. These smart wearable devices accompanied the launch of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip, and the Redmi K70 Ultra. The Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport is equipped with a titanium body and a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. The Mi Band 9, on the other hand, comes with a 1.62-inch display and is said to offer up to 21 days of usage. The Xiaomi Buds 5 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are claimed to offer up to 39 hours of total playback time.

Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport, Mi Band 9, Xiaomi Buds 5 price

Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport starts in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the rubber and silicone strap options, while the titanium strap option is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,900). The three band options carry the names Flourorubber, Liquid Silicone, and Titanium Milanese (translated from Chinese).

Meanwhile, the non-NFC version of the Mi Band 9 is listed at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900), while the NFC-supported variant is marked at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400). The smart band also comes in a Ceramic Special Edition which costs CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 4,000). The wearable is available in black, blue, pink gold, and silver shades but additional interchangeable straps are offered starting from CNY 69 (roughly Rs. 800).

The Xiaomi Buds 5 are priced in China at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000). The earphones come in four colour options — Frost Blue, Moon Shadow Black, Snow Mountain White, and Titanium Gold (translated from Chinese).

Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport, Mi Band 9 specifications, features

The Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport features a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS. The smartwatch carries 32MB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It also comes with a 5ATM waterproof rating and a 586mAh battery which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 days in the Bluetooth-only mode. In the eSIM-supported LTE mode, the watch is said to offer up to nine days of usage. It measures 46.9 x 46.9 x 12.6mm in size and weighs 49g without the strap.

The Mi Band 9, on the other hand, is equipped with a 2.5D Always-on AMOLED touch display and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS and comes with 5ATM water resistance. The smart band carries a 233mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 21 days of battery life.

Both Watch S4 Sport and Mi Band 9 come with preset sport modes and help monitor health units like heart rate and blood oxygen level. They also support blood pressure levels and menstrual cycle tracking.

Xiaomi Buds 5 specifications, features

The Xiaomi Buds 5 earbuds come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. They sport an in-ear design and an AI-backed three-mic system. The earphones also come with adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They have support for AAC, SBC, aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive audio codecs. The official listing also claims that some models of the earbuds support LC3 codec as well.

The charging case of the Xiaomi Buds 5 holds a 480mAh battery, while each earbud is equipped with a 35mAh cell. Without ANC the earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 39 hours with the charging case. The case weighs 36.6g and the earbuds weigh 4.4g each.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.