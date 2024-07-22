Xiaomi Mix Flip was launched in China on July 19 alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the Redmi K70 Ultra. This is the first clamshell foldable smartphone from the Chinese OEM. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The phone also comes with a 4.01-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED cover display and a Leica-backed dual rear camera unit. It runs Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Mix Flip price, availability

The Xiaomi Mix Flip starts in China at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB options are priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,800) and CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 84,000), respectively. The phone is offered in black, purple and white colour options. Meanwhile, the 512GB version is also listed in a special "Phoenix Feather Fiber Edition" (translated from Chinese).

The clamshell foldable handset will be available for purchase in China starting July 23 at 10am local time (7:30am IST) and is currently open for pre-sale bookings on the Xiaomi China website.

Xiaomi Mix Flip specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mix Flip sports a 6.86-inch 1.5K (2,912 x 1,224 pixels) flexible AMOLED inner screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 3,000nits peak brightness level. The cover display of the handset has a 4.01-inch 1.5K (1,392 x 1,280 pixels) flexible AMOLED panel. Both screens come with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision alongside Xiaomi Shield Glass protection.

Xiaomi's new Mix Flip is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with Adreno 750 GPU. It gets up to 16GB of LPPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The foldable ships with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.

For optics, the Xiaomi Mix Flip carries a dual rear camera unit which includes a Leica-backed 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV60A40 sensor paired with a telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom capacity. The front camera, on the other hand, is equipped with a 32-megapixel OV32B sensor.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It offers 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, USB Type-C 2 Gen 1, and NFC connectivity. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. When folded, the handset measures 167.5 x 74.02 x 16.19mm in size, and when unfolded it measures 7.8mm and weighs 192g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.