Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip With 4.01 Inch Cover Screen, Leica Backed 50 Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched

Xiaomi Mix Flip With 4.01-Inch Cover Screen, Leica-Backed 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched

Xiaomi Mix Flip comes with a 6.86-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED main screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2024 11:04 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip With 4.01-Inch Cover Screen, Leica-Backed 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Flip comes in black, purple and white shades alongside a special fiber edition

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip carries a 32-megapxiel front camera sensor
  • The clamshell foldable smartphone ships with Android 14-based HyperOS
  • The Xiaomi Mix Flip also supports 67W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Xiaomi Mix Flip was launched in China on July 19 alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the Redmi K70 Ultra. This is the first clamshell foldable smartphone from the Chinese OEM. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The phone also comes with a 4.01-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED cover display and a Leica-backed dual rear camera unit. It runs Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Mix Flip price, availability

The Xiaomi Mix Flip starts in China at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB options are priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,800) and CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 84,000), respectively. The phone is offered in black, purple and white colour options. Meanwhile, the 512GB version is also listed in a special "Phoenix Feather Fiber Edition" (translated from Chinese).

The clamshell foldable handset will be available for purchase in China starting July 23 at 10am local time (7:30am IST) and is currently open for pre-sale bookings on the Xiaomi China website.

Xiaomi Mix Flip specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mix Flip sports a 6.86-inch 1.5K (2,912 x 1,224 pixels) flexible AMOLED inner screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 3,000nits peak brightness level. The cover display of the handset has a 4.01-inch 1.5K (1,392 x 1,280 pixels) flexible AMOLED panel. Both screens come with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision alongside Xiaomi Shield Glass protection.

Xiaomi's new Mix Flip is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with Adreno 750 GPU. It gets up to 16GB of LPPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The foldable ships with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.

For optics, the Xiaomi Mix Flip carries a dual rear camera unit which includes a Leica-backed 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV60A40 sensor paired with a telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom capacity. The front camera, on the other hand, is equipped with a 32-megapixel OV32B sensor.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It offers 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, USB Type-C 2 Gen 1, and NFC connectivity. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. When folded, the handset measures 167.5 x 74.02 x 16.19mm in size, and when unfolded it measures 7.8mm and weighs 192g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Mix Flip Price, Xiaomi Mix Flip specifications, Xiaomi Mix Flip launch, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mix Flip With 4.01-Inch Cover Screen, Leica-Backed 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day: Check Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  2. Xiaomi Mix Flip With 4.01-Inch Cover Screen Launched: Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Rolls Out Recovery Tool to Help Fix Windows PCs Affected by CrowdStrike Update
  2. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi Mix Flip With 4.01-Inch Cover Screen, Leica-Backed 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Airline Systems Across Airports Working Normally After Global IT Outage, Minister Says
  5. Microsoft Outage: From ATMs to Flights, Epic IT Crash Leaves Trail of Chaos
  6. Crowdstrike CEO Apologises for Global Tech Outage After Firm Deploys Fix for Issue
  7. Apple Vision Pro Gets New Immersive Video Content Including Films, TV Series
  8. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Surface on IMDA Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
  9. Indian Crypto Exchanges Reveal Repercussions of the WazirX Hack Aftermath on Their Platforms
  10. New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »