Xiaomi Mix Flip is set to arrive as the company's first clamshell-style foldable smartphone later this month in China, alongside the larger Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. Ahead of the official launch of the handset, a Geekbench listing has revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming foldable phone. As per the benchmark entry, the Xiaomi Mix Flip will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm. It could ship with Android 14 and the firm's HyperOS skin on top. The Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to offer performance that is on par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which runs on the same chipset.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

The purported Xiaomi Mix Flip was spotted by MySmartPrice on Geekbench with model number 2405CPX3DC. The benchmark appears to have been run on Monday, and suggests that the handset scored 2,087 points in the single-core benchmark test and 6,282 points in the multi-core test.

The listing for the smartphone on Geekbench appears to confirm the presence of an octa-core CPU with a 2.27GHz base frequency and 3.30GHz peak frequency. These CPU speeds are associated with the current flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm.

We can also expect Xiaomi's next foldable phone to run on Android 14, and it is likely to arrive with HyperOS on top, as per the listing. Meanwhile, it is also expected to be equipped with 10.92GB of RAM on the Xiaomi Mix Flip — this suggests that the phone will have at least 12GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Price, Specifications (Leaked)

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000). It was earlier spotted on the National Communications Commission (NCC) website in Taiwan and the IMEI database with model number 2405CPX3DG.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to sport a display with a 1.5K resolution. It could also feature a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50E primary sensor, and a 60-megapixel OV60A secondary sensor with a 2x optical zoom. It is likely to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone is said to pack a 4,700mAh battery and offer 67W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.