Technology News

Xiaomi Mix Flip With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch: Report

Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2024 17:57 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi is expected to launch its clamshell foldable smartphone later this month in China

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip could pack 12GB of RAM
  • The alleged listings suggest an Android 14 operating system
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to compete with Galaxy Z Flip 6
Advertisement

Xiaomi Mix Flip is set to arrive as the company's first clamshell-style foldable smartphone later this month in China, alongside the larger Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. Ahead of the official launch of the handset, a Geekbench listing has revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming foldable phone. As per the benchmark entry, the Xiaomi Mix Flip will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm. It could ship with Android 14 and the firm's HyperOS skin on top. The Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to offer performance that is on par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which runs on the same chipset.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

The purported Xiaomi Mix Flip was spotted by MySmartPrice on Geekbench with model number 2405CPX3DC. The benchmark appears to have been run on Monday, and suggests that the handset scored 2,087 points in the single-core benchmark test and 6,282 points in the multi-core test.

The listing for the smartphone on Geekbench appears to confirm the presence of an octa-core CPU with a 2.27GHz base frequency and 3.30GHz peak frequency. These CPU speeds are associated with the current flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm.

We can also expect Xiaomi's next foldable phone to run on Android 14, and it is likely to arrive with HyperOS on top, as per the listing. Meanwhile, it is also expected to be equipped with 10.92GB of RAM on the Xiaomi Mix Flip — this suggests that the phone will have at least 12GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Price, Specifications (Leaked)

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000). It was earlier spotted on the National Communications Commission (NCC) website in Taiwan and the IMEI database with model number 2405CPX3DG.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to sport a display with a 1.5K resolution. It could also feature a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50E primary sensor, and a 60-megapixel OV60A secondary sensor with a 2x optical zoom. It is likely to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone is said to pack a 4,700mAh battery and offer 67W fast charging support.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Mix Flip Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Industry Criticises Lack of Bank Support for Cryptocurrencies, Asks RBI to Define Crypto-Banking Relations

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mix Flip With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 13 Pro 5G Series Set to Launch in India on This Day
  2. OnePlus Pad 2 India Pricing Revealed Ahead of Launch in New Leak
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Neo Tipped to Arrive in These Four Colourways
  4. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Spotted on REL Website Alongside Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  5. Honor 200 5G Series Teased to Ship With 5,200mAh Batteries, Snapdragon SoCs
  6. Samsung, Apple Lead Global Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2024: IDC
  7. Sennheiser Momentum Sport With Adaptive ANC Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps for Android Update With Redesigned Bottom Sheet Layout Rolling Out Widely
  2. Honor Magic V3 With 120Hz OLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched in China: Specifications, Price
  3. Xiaomi Mix Flip With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Apple Approves UTM SE as First PC Emulator for iPhone, iPad on the App Store
  5. Samsung, Apple Lead Global Smartphone Market as Q2 2024 Shipments Grow 6.5 Percent: IDC
  6. Honor 200 5G Series Indian Variants Confirmed to Ship With 5,200mAh Batteries, Snapdragon SoCs, More
  7. NoiseFit Javelin With AMOLED Display, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  8. Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone With 10-Inch Screen Tipped to Launch Soon, Tipster Says
  9. Oppo Find X8 Series to Be Equipped With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset, Tipster Claims
  10. Realme GT 6T Miracle Purple Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »