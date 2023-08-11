Redmi Pad SE could be inching towards its launch as pricing details, key specifications, and renders on the tablet have surfaced online. The leaked renders suggest three colour options for the tablet with a metallic build. The Redmi Pad SE is said to run on the Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is tipped to feature 90Hz refresh rate display and could come equipped with quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos. It is expected to be backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The new tablet could succeed the Redmi Pad launched in October last year.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in a report by Appuals (via Kimovil), has leaked the price, renders, and specifications of the Redmi Pad SE. As per the report, the tablet will be priced at EUR 190 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Redmi Pad was launched in October last year at Rs. 14,999 for the base 3GB + 64GB storage model. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. Rs. 17,999, while the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 19,999.

The alleged renders show the Redmi Pad SE in grey, green, and purple shades with thick display bezels and rounded corners. It has a similar design language as of the original Redmi Pad.

Redmi Pad SE specifications (leaked)

The Redmi Pad SE is said to run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and feature an 11-inch (1,200x1,920 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of peak brightness, and a pixel density of 207ppi. The tablet is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Redmi Pad SE is said to feature a single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there could be a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It is said to come with quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity options are said to include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It might include an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, and a hall sensor. The tablet is likely to come with support for a Face unlock feature, but may lack a fingerprint scanner. The tablet could support inputs through Redmi Stylus as well.

The Redmi Pad SE is tipped to pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 21 hours of video playback time and up to 12 hours of continuous gaming. It is said to measure 255.53 x 167.08 x 7.36mm in dimensions and could weigh 478 grams.

