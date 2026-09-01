Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Review: The Best Pixel Yet

The Pixel 11 series is one of Google's bravest attempts to make Gemini mainstream. In fact, when you boot the phone, the new Pixel 11 models flash Gemini Intelligence during boot, suggesting the company is no longer treating it as a party trick but as a real tool for users, with multiple AI features baked in. I have been using the Pixel 11 Pro XL as my primary device for the last few days for work, photos, and more late-night doomscrolling on social media than I'd like to admit. Two things are very clear: first, Google isn't interested in the spec wars a lot of Chinese brands keep referencing during their keynotes; and second, it isn't trying to reinvent the phone this year.

On paper, the Pro XL looks like a mild refresh of last year's Pixel 10 Pro XL: the same 6.8-inch Super Actua display, an almost identical design with a familiar camera bar and a few tweaks, and the triple-camera setup with a few sensor updates. The Tensor G6 inside is still built on the 3nm process, not the 2nm jump some had hoped for, and the company has actually trimmed RAM to 12GB on the base model while raising the price.

The whole "pay more, get less on paper" proposition was the first thing that made me raise an eyebrow. But like every year, specs rarely tell the full Pixel story.

For 2026, the more important elements hog the limelight: the software layer on top of the hardware, with features like Magic Capture, Instant Night Sight, Live Translate for Media, HiLight, and a clever new voice-typing tool called Rambler. Some of these are legitimately great. So, I'm going to break down the entire Pixel 11 Pro XL and, by the end, tell you whether you should commit Rs. 134,999 for the device.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Software: This Is the Whole Pitch

Android 17 out of the box

7 years of OS updates

Powered by Gemini Intelligence features: Proactive Assistance Settings, At A Glance, Proactive suggestions, Gemini Omni, Rambler, and Quick Share

Ideally, I start a review with the design, but with Pixel, you have to change the rules because software is the big deal here. And if you're buying a Pixel 11 Pro XL in 2026, you're most likely buying it for what Google's software can do that stock Android on a Samsung or a OnePlus can't.

The rear sports a triple camera array featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide, and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with 120x zoom

That's always been the pitch, and this year Google leans into it harder than ever. And Gemini takes the centre stage, and it takes the operating system's whole personality. Let's start with the one that actually surprised me, Magic Capture. You open the camera on the Pixel 11 Pro XL, switch modes, tap the shutter once, and wait for the Pixel to do its magic. The phone records video in the background and pulls out its own selection of edited stills once you stop. I used the Magic Capture feature at a children's park with kids running around, and it's the first 'AI camera trick' in years that didn't feel gimmicky. It nails candid moments I would have otherwise missed because I was too busy trying to frame a shot. It works best with pets, kids, and, in general, in crowds.

Next, the Live Translate for Media, which dubs video and podcast audio in real time. I tested this on a couple of interviews I took during this review where the spokesperson was speaking in Mandarin. With a short buffering pause, it kicks in; the dubbing is coherent enough to follow a conversation without captions. However, fair warning: it doesn't subtitle anything nuanced, but for casual browsing of social media content on platforms like X and Instagram in a language you don't speak, it's a new capability that didn't exist on phones earlier.

Much like other Pixel devices, the 11 Pro XL gets seven years of OS, Pixel Drops, and security updates

Moving on to Rambler, my favourite AI tool. It is the new Gboard voice-typing engine, which deserves its own paragraph because it's quietly one of the best software additions on any Android phone this year. Rambler can comfortably replace professional AI tools like Otter for interview transcription because it handles the heavy lifting with ease. Instead of transcribing every "um" and stammer word-for-word, it cleans up your rambling in real time and can also handle grammar fixes, all while keeping your actual meaning intact. You can also give it natural-language edit commands afterwards like "start a new line here" or "end this paragraph and start a new one". And it'll rework the whole draft without you touching a single word manually. I found myself using this for actual work emails, not just testing it for the review.

RAMBLER SCREENSHOT

Now, the more mixed-bag AI element that even Google marketed heavily during this year's Pixel launch. HiLight is the glowing LED ring around the camera bar that lights up when Gemini is listening to you face-down on a table, or when a favourite contact calls. It sounds charming on paper, and it does look nice in photos, but in daily use it might not be a real highlight. There's no deep customisation beyond a handful of preset colours; it only works face-down, and most people don't leave phones like that, and Google has confirmed there's no plan to open it up to third-party apps. This is a real bummer, given the scope an indicator like this could have had, especially since we have seen what Nothing as a phone brand has been doing with its Glyph bar. The HiLight should have been teased as a neat design integration.

You can get location-based suggestions in At A Glance on the lock screen and home screen

The Gemini Proactive Assistance is the system that's supposed to do the serious stuff, like show up flight details, restaurant suggestions, and calendar events inside chats, and search is the most ambitious idea in this update and also the least consistently reliable one. When it fires correctly, it's legitimately useful for texting a friend about a restaurant and getting a rich card with photos, ratings, and a "reply with location" button pop up right in Google Messages, or sending a friend another contact's details in Messages. But it doesn't fire nearly as often as Google promises, with hits and misses. While it's incrementally smarter, it hasn't crossed the line from being 'delightful' to something I'd miss if it disappeared.

Other features like Daily Brief and Gemini Omni video generation round out the AI suite, both gated behind a Google AI Pro subscription that's now bundled for just six months instead of a full year, a huge downgrade from last year's offer. Omni's 8-second AI video clips with native audio are a fun feature for your X and Insta social posts, but they're not something you will shell out over a lakh for.

The Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, or Pixel 11 Pro Fold users will get 6 months of Google AI Pro included at no extra cost

This year, Google also brought Circle to Search to the camera. So far, you've used Circle to Search to search for things on your display. Now, use Circle to Search and the Pixel Camera to quickly identify objects, translate text, or get answers about the surroundings. I used it during my review, and it works as promised, be it for flowers, birds, or a brand logo; point your Pixel 11 Pro XL's camera at the subject and use this feature.

Underneath all the AI branding, this phone delivers smooth Android 17 performance: no stutter, no lag, even with a Tensor chip that still trails flagship Snapdragon and Dimensity silicon on paper. Seven years of OS and security updates remain the single most concrete, unglamorous reason to buy a Pixel over almost anything else on the market, AI features aside. If you absolutely love stock Android, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is the best device on the market.

It packs a 5115mAh battery and supports fast charging

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Design: Same Look, Slightly Nicer Finish

162.7 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm and 226 grams

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back

IP68 Rating

The design section is going to be short, and there's no point in guessing why. Google hasn't touched the design language it introduced two generations ago, and honestly, it doesn't need to. The camera bar remains the smartest design decision Google has made in years. Compared to Samsung Galaxy premium phones that wobble on a flat surface when kept screen-up, the Pixel stays still thanks to the camera bar design. It now houses the PixelSnap magnetic charging array and the new HiLight strip, which makes the whole bar a single continuous piece of glass instead of the metal-and-glass patchwork from earlier. It definitely looks much cleaner in hand than it does in photos.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL keeps its 6.8-inch flat display, polished aluminium frame, and soft-touch matte glass back almost identical to the predecessor. However, it is now lighter at 226 grams, down from 232 grams on the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The front and back use Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and Google claims the display coating is twice as scratch-resistant.

The camera bar is redesigned with edge-to-edge glass

Google, as always, wins the best award, as this year's Pixels come with some of the freshest colour arrays. The Canyon colourway gets a warm terracotta with a bronzey-gold frame that photographs better than most "Pro" phone colours have any right to. There's the all-matte Obsidian option, which is the one to pick if you want to skip the glossy rails, which still show fingerprints faster than I'd like. If you love classy colours, Olive and Fog fit every mood.

The build quality feels as premium as ever, with an IP68 rating, and the bezels remain a touch thicker than what competitors like Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Samsung are shipping. The Pixel 11 Pro XL supports only a single physical SIM, but you can add a second SIM via eSIM. In the market, the Pixel 11 Pro XL remains one of the best-looking phones you can buy in this price range.

The phone sports a satin matte glass on the back of the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

The Pixel 11 Pro XL gets an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display, which is incredibly fast compared to the optical sensor we saw in previous generations. The dual-glass build with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, plus an aluminium chassis, feels solid and much like last year; using the 11 Pro XL without a case was great.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Display: Stunning Like Last Year

6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support

1344x2992 pixels resolution

3600nits peak brightness and 482PPI pixel density

The 11 Pro XL gets the same 6.8-inch Super Actua display as last year, with an LTPO setup running 1 to 120Hz, so nothing here screams upgrade. What Google did bump is peak brightness, now claimed at 3,600 nits, up from 3300 nits on the Pixel 10 Pro XL. During the review, I tested outdoor legibility, which held up well; even in direct sunlight, text stayed readable, colours held up, and I didn't notice any washed-out squinting. The colour reproduction is still a highlight, and Pixels have been known to lean a little punchier than something like a Galaxy's more clinical calibration, and that hasn't changed.

The front glass now gets a coating Google says is twice as scratch-resistant, paired with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, so if your phone lives in the same pocket as other items, that should give you some peace of mind. Now, I have to bring up PWM dimming again. Google's rate is still low compared to the competition, and if flickering screens give you headaches or eye strain, it is worth trying in person at a store so you don't just take my word for it.

The 11 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch Super Actua Display and sports the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass, 120Hz variable refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3600nits

As for the bezels, they are a little thicker than what you'd get on other Android flagships. Real-world performance is amazing, as the Pixel 11 Pro XL offers a screen that doesn't let you down, whether for multimedia consumption or typing long messages under the Sun.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Performance: Cooler, Not Dramatically Faster

Google Tensor G6

12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB

With the Pixel 11 series, Google continues to prioritise thermal efficiency and on-device AI processing over raw benchmark chest-thumping. The Tensor G6 SoC is still built on TSMC's 3nm node. This chip will not beat scores from the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the Dimensity flagship SoC in a synthetic benchmark, and it isn't trying to. What has visibly improved is heat management.

During my review, I noticed that the Pixel 11 Pro XL runs noticeably cooler under sustained stress than its predecessor. Day-to-day performance is snappy for almost anything you throw at it.

The phone packs Stereo Speakers and 3 microphones. For gaming, the Pixel 11 Pro XL isn't the best choice

Unfortunately, 2026 won't be the year I can recommend a Pixel device to gamers. The catch, and it's a real one: the PowerVR GPU still doesn't support the latest Vulkan API, so certain graphically demanding games either run in a reduced visual mode or aren't fully supported at all. So, if mobile gaming is a real part of your daily routine, this remains the Pixel's weakest link, generation after generation. I ran our suite of synthetic benchmark apps to see how well it has fared compared to its predecessor and its closest rival.

Benchmarks Pixel 11 Pro XL Galaxy S26 Ultra iPhone 17 Pro Max Display resolution QHD+ QHD+ 1,320 x 2,868 pixels Chipset Google Tensor G6 (3 nm) SD 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy (3nm) Apple A19 Pro AnTuTu v10 14,92,582 37,61,149 23,95,000 PCMark Work 3.0 16,400 20,273 NA Geekbench 6 Single 2,641 3,675 3,484 Geekbench 6 Multi 6,951 10,846 9,080 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 3,312 6,913 NA Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 783 4,004 NA 3DM Wild Life Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 14,187 30,069 NA 3DM Steel Nomad Light 1,184 2,794 NA

None of those benchmark scores should scare off anyone who isn't a heavy mobile gamer, while everyday use, multitasking, and camera processing all feel snappy in practice.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL packs a solid haptic motor, making it ideal for typing long messages or emails. Call quality is fantastic, tested across Airtel, Jio, and Vi networks. The same goes for 5G download speeds, which I tested on Airtel and Jio, with the network stable most of the time. I didn't notice any call drops whatsoever during the review. Speakers are loud enough to fill a mid-sized room but definitely aren't the benchmark of the segment.

It comes in two storage and RAM options

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Camera: The Best Pixel Camera in Years, With One Asterisk

50-megapixel main sensor, 48-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor

42-megapixel selfie camera

8K at 30fps, 4K at 24,30, and 60fps

Another reason why consumers bet on the Pixel every year is the camera, and this year Google calls this its "best camera yet," and for once the marketing line mostly holds up. The 50-megapixel main sensor is unchanged in resolution but benefits from the new ISP's improved handling of reflections and highlights, while the telephoto sensor has grown from 1/2.55-inch to 1/2-inch, enabling the new 120x Pro Zoom on top of a usable 5x optical range.

Colour science remains a solid highlight, which is why I would recommend the Pixel 11 Pro XL over other Android flagships in this price range. However, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi offer Ultra models that can score way above the Pixel 11 Pro XL. Those models are designed for camera enthusiasts and pack serious camera firepower.

The telephoto camera supports up to 120x Pro Zoom

Photos taken on the 11 Pro XL still lean into a slightly grainy, filmic look rather than the oversaturated punch you get from some rivals, and Camera Looks lets you customise that aesthetic further with presets or your own grain settings if the default doesn't suit you. The good thing is that Google is offering more personalised camera settings for users to choose from.

DAYLIGHT SAMPLES

Portrait mode has also finally shed the noisy, over-processed artefacts that have dogged Pixel portraits for a couple of generations, and selfies look noticeably cleaner too. However, there are no big front-camera upgrades to write home about.

LOW LIGHT SAMPLES

Night Sight is another easy, unambiguous win. The low-light photography on older Pixels used to mean holding the phone steady for two or three seconds while Night Sight did its thing. Now it's nearly instantaneous point-and-shoot, and Google says it comes down to a beefed-up ISP and 50 per cent more TPU compute on the Tensor G6. In real life, this means you can click photos of a moving pet or a kid blowing out candles in dim lighting without the shot turning to mush.

ZOOM

The 120x Pro Zoom is a Pixel 11 Pro XL feature everyone will screenshot, but nobody will use regularly. It's an improvement over 30x in ideal conditions, be it daylight or minimal motion, but push it toward the edges of its range, and you start seeing the generative AI in the mix. Additionally, the fine detail occasionally looks reconstructed rather than captured. In my opinion, you can treat it as a fun party trick for distant landmarks, not a tool for anything you need to be accurate.

PORTRAIT

This year, Google has levelled up the video bit as well. Content creators are among the target audience for the new Pixels again, and that means video gets an upgrade this year too, courtesy of Pro Stable Video, powered by Video Boost, according to Google. It offers smoother handheld footage up to 8K, and the new Creator Suite, which bundles a teleprompter, storyboard view, and an audio visualiser aimed squarely at people making content for social media. It's a thoughtful, well-built tool if that's part of your routine, but less relevant if you just want to point and shoot.

SELFIE

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Battery: Meaningfully Better, Still Not Class-Leading

5115mAh

45W wired charging

25W wireless charging

One of the biggest downgrades this year on the Pixel 11 Pro XL is the battery. From 5200mAh on the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the successor now packs a 5115mAh battery. While the wired fast-charging remains the same at 45W, charging time has slightly improved, with Google claiming a 75 percent charge in 30 minutes, a 5 percent jump from its predecessor. It also supports 25W wireless charging.

The phone is powered by Google Tensor G6

The real-world battery performance is the pleasant surprise of this review. Despite Google trimming the battery capacity slightly versus last year, real-world battery life has actually improved, likely thanks to the cooler-running chip and the more efficient new modem. In our battery runs, the Pixel 11 Pro XL gave me 7.5 hours of screen-on time, up from 7 hours on the predecessor. However, don't expect iPhone 17 Pro Max or Galaxy S26 Ultra levels of multi-day comfort; the Pixel 11 Pro XL gets you through a full day with some breathing room.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Verdict

Now comes the big question: Should you buy the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL? The answer isn't a simple yes or no. This year you're paying more than last year for less base RAM, a GPU that still can't run the latest games at their best, and a chip that will never top a benchmark chart. And yet, somehow, this doesn't feel like a worse phone than the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It's a more polished one. It offers cooler thermals, better real-world battery life, a faster and more reliable modem, and a camera that finally nails portraits and low light without the AI seams showing too obviously.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is solid in terms of battery performance

The AI pitch is better than previous years, with Gemini Intelligence in the driver's seat. Magic Capture and Instant Night Sight are the kind of features that change how you actually use the camera day to day.

Rambler might be the single most useful thing Google has shipped in Gboard in years, and it's not even exclusive to this phone, which says something about how good it is. But HiLight is more of a design highlight than a feature, and Gemini's proactive suggestions remain a hit-or-miss feature.

If you're coming from a Pixel 9 Pro or older, or from an ageing flagship on another platform, then you can switch to the Pixel 11 Pro or Pro XL. If you already own a Pixel 10 Pro or Pro XL, this is a much tougher sell. You're paying a premium for less RAM and incremental gains that don't fundamentally change how the phone feels to use. Instead, wait for whatever redesign Google has planned down the line. Long story short, the Pixel 11 Pro XL isn't a leap but a pure refinement, and it shows cleanly.

As for alternatives, the Pixel 11 Pro XL sits in the same league as premium models like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, offering a balanced package and some useful AI chops. You can also go for last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max, which will soon be unavailable after the iPhone 18 Pro Max launches.