Infinix GT 30 First Impressions

Infinix has finally introduced a new gaming-centric smartphone in its GT series in India. The company has launched the Infinix GT 30 smartphone in the country, starting at a price of Rs. 19,499 for the base variant, which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant is priced at Rs. 20,999. The latest smartphone from Infinix comes equipped with a decent set of features and specifications, making it one of the most affordable gaming-centric smartphones in the country. We got some time to spend with the device, and this is what you need to know.

To start with the design, the Infinix GT 30 features a similar design language to that of the Pro model. You get the Cyber Mecha design language with customisable white lights on the rear panel. The smartphone has attractive colour options, including Blade White, Cyber Green, and Pulse Blue. I got the Cyber Green colour option, which sure looks premium for the price tag. The gaming-centric design language surely makes it stand out from the crowd.

Interestingly, the smartphone also comes with Infinix GT Triggers on the right side frame. The triggers are customisable as well and can be used to assign different functions for gaming, opening applications, or shortcuts. The implementation appears smooth, and we will discuss this in more detail during our upcoming review.

Moving on to the display, the Infinix GT 30 boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 1224x2720 pixels. The handset features a 144Hz screen refresh rate, a 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display looks sharp, and the blacks appear deep, although we have yet to test them in various conditions. You also receive an IP64 rating, which makes it dust- and splash-resistant.

Moving on, the Infinix GT 30 features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, which is a capable processor. The phone has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. More importantly, being a gaming-centric device, the Infinix model also supports 90fps BGMI, which is officially certified by the game developer.

The handset also features an interesting set of gaming enhancements that enhance the device's gaming capabilities. You get the Xboost AI features that help you enhance the gaming performance using different tools. Moreover, it also comes with an AI Magic Voice Changer that allows you to change your voice in real time with nine female and six male voices. We will talk more about this in our upcoming review.

Coming to cameras, the Infinix GT 30 features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. You get a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with dual LED flash. On the front, the handset features a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The camera interface looks improved, and using GT triggers to click photos is a useful feature.

Lastly, the Infinix GT 30 packs a 5,500mAh battery. The smartphone also supports 45W fast charging. Additionally, the handset features an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. That said, considering the price tag, the Infinix GT 30 will face tough competition with iQOO Z10R, Oppo K13, Realme P3, and more.