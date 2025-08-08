Infinix GT 30 5G+ is all set to be launched in India today (August 8). The handset will join the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G in the company's lineup, which was introduced in June. In the days leading up to its debut, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary has been teasing several details about the upcoming handset. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will sport a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design with customisable Mecha lights on the rear panel. It is also confirmed to feature customisable shoulder triggers, similar to the Pro model.

Here is all you need to know about the Infinix GT 30 5G+ ahead of its launch in India today at 12pm IST.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Price in India, Availability (Expected)

The official pricing of the Infinix GT 30 5G+ currently remains under wraps. It is expected to undercut the higher spec-variant in the lineup, which is the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G, whose price begins at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Thus, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ could be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India.

Once introduced, the Infinix handset is expected to be made available for purchase through Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has also put up a dedicated microsite catering to the launch.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is confirmed to sport a 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel will offer 4,500 nits peak brightness and have Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top. As per the company, the standard model is expected to feature the same Cyber Mecha 2.0 design that we saw on the GT 30 Pro 5G. It will be accompanied by Mecha lights at the back which can be customised with Breath, Meteor, Rhythm, and other patterns.

For gaming purposes, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ is teased to get customisable shoulder triggers. Infinix claims these can have multiple use cases, such as for in-game controls, camera controls, quick app launches, and for video playback.

Powering the handset is confirmed to be a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. It is a 4nm chipset which will be complemented by 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM (including virtual expansion) and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The chip is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of more than 7,79,000 and deliver up to 90fps in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), as per the company.

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will come with AI-backed features as well. Ahead of the launch, the brand has teased the inclusion of AI Call Assistant, AI Writing Assistant, Folax voice assistant, and Google's Circle to Search.

For optics, the handset will feature a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It will also sport a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. Both front and rear cameras on the Infinix GT 30 5G+ are teased to support 4K video recording.

Infinix has revealed that its upcoming phone will pack a 5,500mAh battery with bypass charging and reverse wired charging features.

