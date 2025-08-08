Technology News
English Edition

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More

Infinix GT 30 5G+ will feature customisable Mecha lights on the rear panel, as well as customisable shoulder triggers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 August 2025 07:00 IST
Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: Infinixi

Infinix GT 30 5G+ is confirmed to debut in three colourways

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be launched in India today at 12pm IST
  • The handset is expected to go on sale via Flipkart
  • It is teased to come with customisable shoulder triggers and Mecha lights
Advertisement

Infinix GT 30 5G+ is all set to be launched in India today (August 8). The handset will join the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G in the company's lineup, which was introduced in June. In the days leading up to its debut, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary has been teasing several details about the upcoming handset. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will sport a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design with customisable Mecha lights on the rear panel. It is also confirmed to feature customisable shoulder triggers, similar to the Pro model.

Here is all you need to know about the Infinix GT 30 5G+ ahead of its launch in India today at 12pm IST.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Price in India, Availability (Expected)

The official pricing of the Infinix GT 30 5G+ currently remains under wraps. It is expected to undercut the higher spec-variant in the lineup, which is the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G, whose price begins at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Thus, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ could be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India.

Once introduced, the Infinix handset is expected to be made available for purchase through Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has also put up a dedicated microsite catering to the launch.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is confirmed to sport a 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel will offer 4,500 nits peak brightness and have Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top. As per the company, the standard model is expected to feature the same Cyber Mecha 2.0 design that we saw on the GT 30 Pro 5G. It will be accompanied by Mecha lights at the back which can be customised with Breath, Meteor, Rhythm, and other patterns.

For gaming purposes, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ is teased to get customisable shoulder triggers. Infinix claims these can have multiple use cases, such as for in-game controls, camera controls, quick app launches, and for video playback.

Powering the handset is confirmed to be a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. It is a 4nm chipset which will be complemented by 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM (including virtual expansion) and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The chip is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of more than 7,79,000 and deliver up to 90fps in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), as per the company.

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will come with AI-backed features as well. Ahead of the launch, the brand has teased the inclusion of AI Call Assistant, AI Writing Assistant, Folax voice assistant, and Google's Circle to Search.

For optics, the handset will feature a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It will also sport a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. Both front and rear cameras on the Infinix GT 30 5G+ are teased to support 4K video recording.

Infinix has revealed that its upcoming phone will pack a 5,500mAh battery with bypass charging and reverse wired charging features.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix GT 30 5G, Infinix GT 30 5G Plus Specifications, Infinix GT 30 5G India Launch, Infinix
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OTT Releases This Week (August 04 - August 10): Wednesday Season 2, Salaakar, Mickey 17, Mayasabha, and More

Related Stories

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. GitHub May Have Accidentally Leaked OpenAI's Upcoming GPT-5 Models
  2. Best Headphones, TWS Earphones Deals Before Amazon's Sale Ends
  3. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Mayasabha, and More
  5. Lenovo Idea Tab Now Up for Sale in India With This Price Tag
  6. Lenovo Refreshes LOQ Laptops in India With Up to Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU
  7. Samsung Launches HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars in India: Check Prices
  8. Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on This Date With a 7,000mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More
  2. Greenland's Melting Glaciers Feed Ocean Life, Study Finds
  3. NASA Aims to Deploy Nuclear Reactor on Moon by 2030 for Strategic Power
  4. NASA Awards Firefly $177M for 2029 Mission to Deliver Rovers to Moon’s South Pole
  5. Study Reveals Growing Use of ChatGPT in Scientific Papers Across Multiple Disciplines
  6. JSK OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Movie Online?
  7. Mayasabha Now Streaming on SonyLIV: Everything You Need to Know
  8. The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Sony Sells 2.5 Million PS5 Units in Q1 FY 2025, Hikes Profit Forecast
  10. Lenovo LOQ Laptops Refreshed in India With Up to 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »