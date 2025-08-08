Infinix GT 30 5G+ was launched in India on Friday, and the smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with support for bypass charging. It sports a Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 with white LED lighting at the back and is equipped with GT Shoulder Triggers for gaming and more customisable functions. For optics, the handset carries a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary rear sensor and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. Notably, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G was introduced in the country in June.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Price in India, Availability

Infinix GT 30 5G+ price in India starts at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 20,999. The handset will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting August 14. It is sold in Blade White, Cyber Green and Pulse Blue colour options.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Specifications, Features

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2,160Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, a 4,500nits peak brightness level, a 2,304Hz PWM dimming rate and HDR support. The screen has TÜV Rheinland Eye Care Certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It supports up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based XOS 15. The handset will receive two major OS upgrades and three years of security patch updates. The phone is equipped with Infinix AI features like the Folax AI Voice Assistant, AI Note, AI Gallery, AI Writing Assistant and more. It supports Google's Circle to Search feature as well.

The gaming-focused Infinix GT 30 5G+ has GT Should Triggers. These are capacitive buttons on the right edge of the handset that help provide tactile, responsive input. Aside from gaming, these buttons can be customised to manage the camera shutter, video playback options and more.

The company claims that the handset supports up to 90fps BGMI gameplay. The XBoost AI feature includes enhancements like Magic Voice Changer, Zone Touch Master, and a dedicated Esports mode. The handset carries a 6-layer 3D Vapour Chamber Cooling system as well.

For photos and videos, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ has a dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. On the back panel, the phone has customisable Mecha Light LED units with more than 10 lighting patterns.

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It offers bypass charging and 10W reverse wired charging support as well. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset has an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It supports Infinix's UltraLink technology as well.

