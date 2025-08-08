Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launched in India With 64 Megapixel Rear Camera, GT Shoulder Triggers: Price, Specifications

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera, GT Shoulder Triggers: Price, Specifications

Infinix GT 30 5G+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 August 2025 12:12 IST
Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera, GT Shoulder Triggers: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 30 5G+ is sold in Blade White, Cyber Green and Pulse Blue shades

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 30 5G+ has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter
  • It sports a Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 with white LED lights
  • The Infinix GT 30 5G+ carries a 5,500mAh battery
Advertisement

Infinix GT 30 5G+ was launched in India on Friday, and the smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with support for bypass charging. It sports a Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 with white LED lighting at the back and is equipped with GT Shoulder Triggers for gaming and more customisable functions. For optics, the handset carries a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary rear sensor and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. Notably, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G was introduced in the country in June.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Price in India, Availability 

Infinix GT 30 5G+ price in India starts at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 20,999. The handset will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting August 14. It is sold in Blade White, Cyber Green and Pulse Blue colour options.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Specifications, Features

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2,160Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, a 4,500nits peak brightness level, a 2,304Hz PWM dimming rate and HDR support. The screen has TÜV Rheinland Eye Care Certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It supports up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based XOS 15. The handset will receive two major OS upgrades and three years of security patch updates. The phone is equipped with Infinix AI features like the Folax AI Voice Assistant, AI Note, AI Gallery, AI Writing Assistant and more. It supports Google's Circle to Search feature as well.

The gaming-focused Infinix GT 30 5G+ has GT Should Triggers. These are capacitive buttons on the right edge of the handset that help provide tactile, responsive input. Aside from gaming, these buttons can be customised to manage the camera shutter, video playback options and more.

The company claims that the handset supports up to 90fps BGMI gameplay. The XBoost AI feature includes enhancements like Magic Voice Changer, Zone Touch Master, and a dedicated Esports mode. The handset carries a 6-layer 3D Vapour Chamber Cooling system as well.

For photos and videos, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ has a dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. On the back panel, the phone has customisable Mecha Light LED units with more than 10 lighting patterns.

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It offers bypass charging and 10W reverse wired charging support as well. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset has an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It supports Infinix's UltraLink technology as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix GT 30 5G, Infinix GT 30 5G Price in India, Infinix GT 30 5G India Launch, Infinix GT 30 5G Series, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Hot 60i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Will Debut With Dimensity 6400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Related Stories

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera, GT Shoulder Triggers: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. GitHub May Have Accidentally Leaked OpenAI's Upcoming GPT-5 Models
  2. Best Headphones, TWS Earphones Deals Before Amazon's Sale Ends
  3. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  4. Lenovo Refreshes LOQ Laptops in India With Up to Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU
  5. Infinix GT 30 5G+ With GT Shoulder Triggers Launched in India: See Price
  6. OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Mayasabha, and More
  7. OpenAI Announces GPT-5 Family of Frontier AI Models With These Features
  8. Lenovo Idea Tab Now Up for Sale in India With This Price Tag
  9. One UI 8 Beta for Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Roll Out on August 13
  10. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 15 5G Price, Colour Options Listed on Website Ahead of Launch in Malaysia and Singapore
  2. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera, GT Shoulder Triggers: Price, Specifications
  3. Infinix Hot 60i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Will Debut With Dimensity 6400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Sony CFO Calls Xperia Brand 'Very Important' Part of Business Amidst Ongoing Challenges
  5. Honor 400 Smart 5G Design, Specifications Surface on Telecom Operator's Site Ahead of Imminent Debut
  6. One UI 8 Beta for Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Roll Out on August 13; Galaxy S23 Beta to Follow Soon
  7. OpenAI Announces GPT-5 Family of Frontier AI Models With Improved Performance in Coding, Health, and Writing
  8. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More
  9. Greenland's Melting Glaciers Feed Ocean Life, Study Finds
  10. NASA Aims to Deploy Nuclear Reactor on Moon by 2030 for Strategic Power
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »