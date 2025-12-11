The popularity of gaming smartphones has spiked in recent years. Now, more users want a single device that can balance intensive games in addition to day-to-day tasks. While Pro gamers need consoles like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck for a thorough gaming experience, most people prefer to game from their smartphones. Currently, many gaming-oriented mobile phones are available in India with high-refresh-rate panels, advanced cooling systems, custom gaming modes and gaming-focused design like RGB lights. If premium gaming smartphones aren't an option, we've listed a few smartphones that deliver impressive gaming capabilities with affordable price tags

Check out our curated list of the best gaming smartphones available in India under Rs. 30,000. The list includes the Oppo K13 Turbo, Vivo V60e, Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G, iQOO Z10, and Realme 15 Pro 5G.

Oppo K13 Turbo

The Oppo K13 Turbo was launched in India in August this year with a 6.80-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, this gaming-focused phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

The Oppo K13 Turbo has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary monochrome lens. It has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. For thermal management during intense gaming, it has an inbuilt fan, air ducts, and a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber.

The Oppo K13 Turbo houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It has IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 ratings for water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.80-inch 1.5K

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC

RAM/Storage: 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1

Cameras: 50-megapixel (Main), 2-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh

Oppo K13 Turbo Price in India

Oppo has launched the K13 Turbo with a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM costs Rs. 29,999. It is available in First Purple, Knight White and Midnight Maverick colours.

Vivo V60e

The Vivo V60e is a reliable all-rounder device under Rs. 30,000, which can be used for gaming. This phone was launched in October with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 and a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Diamond Shield Glass coating.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, Vivo V60e carries up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It boasts a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 200-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens. On the front, it features a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo V60e carries a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It supports a suite of AI features and is IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo

RAM/Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage

Cameras: 200-megapixel (primary), 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh

Vivo V60e Price in India

Vivo V60e price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage has a price tag of Rs. 31,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 33,999. You can purchase it in Elite Purple and Noble Gold finishes.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is a capable gaming smartphone in the mid-range price segment. Designed for mobile gamers, this handset comes with capacitive shoulder triggers. It has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224×2,720 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and RGB lighting for reacting to gaming events. It has a dual rear camera unit, including a 108-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel shooter. It carries a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage

Rear Cameras: 108-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh,

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Price in India

You can get the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G by paying Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. It is available in Blade White and Dark Flare colourways.

iQOO Z10

The iQOO Z10 is another modern gaming device. It runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5000 nits peak brightness. It has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip in the helm, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a maximum 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

On the rear, the iQOO Z10 has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared blaster. It has an IP65 water and dust resistance rating. This model gets a 7,300mAh battery with 90W charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+, AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip

RAM/Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel

Battery: 7,300mAh

iQOO Z10 Price in India

You can grab the QOO Z10 by paying Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions are priced at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. It is available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colour options.

Realme 15 Pro 5G

Realme 15 Pro 5G is another solid option if you are planning to get a gaming device under Rs. 30,000. It features a 6.8-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,280 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Realme 15 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It has a 50-megapixel front camera. For enhanced gaming, this Realme phone offers GT Boost 3.0 technology and Gaming Coach 2.0.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It has an IP66+IP68+IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,280 pixels) AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC

RAM/Storage: Up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 3.1

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh

Realme 15 Pro 5G Price in India

Realme 15 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. Realme is providing various bank-based discounts, and this will help you get the device for Rs. 28,999. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 33,999, Rs. 35,999, and Rs. 38,999, respectively.