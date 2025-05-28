Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Razr 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC, 3.6 Inch pOLED Cover Screen Launched in India

Motorola Razr 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC, 3.6-Inch pOLED Cover Screen Launched in India

Motorola Razr 60 sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED main display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 12:10 IST
Motorola Razr 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC, 3.6-Inch pOLED Cover Screen Launched in India

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 60 comes in Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Lightest Sky, and Pantone Spring Bud shades

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 60 carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • The handset comes with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Motorola Razr 60 has an IP48-rated dust and water resistant build
Advertisement

Motorola Razr 60 was launched in India on Wednesday. The clamshell foldable smartphone comes with a 6.9-inch pOLED main display and a 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support. The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It has an IP48-rated dust and water-resistant build and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus outer display protection. It joins the Razr 60 Ultra variant, which was unveiled in India earlier this month.

Motorola Razr 60 Price in India, Availability

Motorola Razr 60 price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone will be available for purchase in the country starting 12pm IST on June 4 via Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and select retail stores. 

The handset is offered in three colour options with three distinct finishes. The Pantone Gibraltar Sea option has a fabric-like finish, while the Pantone Lightest Sky and Pantone Spring Bud shades come with marble-like and vegan leather rear panels, respectively.

Motorola Razr 60 Features, Specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 sports a 6.9-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) pOLED LTPO main display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and HDR10+ support. The 3.63-inch pOLED cover display has a 1,056×1,066 pixels resolution, up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1,700 nits peak brightness, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Motorola Razr 60 comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI skin on top.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 60 carries a 50-megapixel primary outer camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an f/1.7 aperture, and Quad Pixel technology alongside a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The clamshell foldable has a 32-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture placed at the top of the inner display. It is equipped with the Moto AI suite, which includes AI-backed imaging and productivity tools.

The Motorola Razr 60 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboCharging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The handset has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Unfolded, the smartphone measures 73.99×171.30×7.25mm in size and weighs about 188g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Razr 60

Motorola Razr 60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 3.60-inch
Cover Resolution 1056x1066 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400X
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 60, Motorola Razr 60 Price in India, Motorola Razr 60 India Launch, Motorola Razr 60 Features, Motorola Razr 60 series, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset Arrives on Geekbench With a Snapdragon XR Chipset

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC, 3.6-Inch pOLED Cover Screen Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC, 3.6-Inch pOLED Cover Screen Launched in India
  2. Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset Arrives on Geekbench With a Snapdragon XR Chipset
  3. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of May 29 Launch
  4. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Leaked Hands-on Video Showcases Slim Design; Compared With Galaxy S25 Edge
  5. Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch Dedicated Gaming App for iPhone, iPad, Mac and TV
  6. WhatsApp for iPad With Support for Stage Manager and Other Multitasking Features Released
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Developing Unified Chat Media Hub Feature for Web Client
  8. OnePlus 13s to Arrive With Support for OnePlus AI Suite; Plus Key Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Moto G56 5G Specifications Reportedly Listed on Company's Websites Ahead of Global Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Begins Shipping to Customers During Pre-Order Window: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »