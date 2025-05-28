Motorola Razr 60 was launched in India on Wednesday. The clamshell foldable smartphone comes with a 6.9-inch pOLED main display and a 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support. The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It has an IP48-rated dust and water-resistant build and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus outer display protection. It joins the Razr 60 Ultra variant, which was unveiled in India earlier this month.

Motorola Razr 60 Price in India, Availability

Motorola Razr 60 price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone will be available for purchase in the country starting 12pm IST on June 4 via Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and select retail stores.

The handset is offered in three colour options with three distinct finishes. The Pantone Gibraltar Sea option has a fabric-like finish, while the Pantone Lightest Sky and Pantone Spring Bud shades come with marble-like and vegan leather rear panels, respectively.

Motorola Razr 60 Features, Specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 sports a 6.9-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) pOLED LTPO main display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and HDR10+ support. The 3.63-inch pOLED cover display has a 1,056×1,066 pixels resolution, up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1,700 nits peak brightness, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Motorola Razr 60 comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI skin on top.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 60 carries a 50-megapixel primary outer camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an f/1.7 aperture, and Quad Pixel technology alongside a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The clamshell foldable has a 32-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture placed at the top of the inner display. It is equipped with the Moto AI suite, which includes AI-backed imaging and productivity tools.

The Motorola Razr 60 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboCharging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The handset has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Unfolded, the smartphone measures 73.99×171.30×7.25mm in size and weighs about 188g.

