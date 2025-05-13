Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was launched in India on Tuesday. The clamshell foldable is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 4-inch cover display, a 7-inch foldable inner screen, two 50-megapixel sensors, as well as a 50-megapixel inner selfie camera. Motorola has packed a 4,700mAh battery in the phone. It also comes with wired and wireless fast charging support. The Razr 60 Ultra was unveiled globally alongside the base Motorola Razr 60 handset in April.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price in India, Availability

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 99,999 for the sole 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, the company confirmed in a press release. Customers of select banks can purchase the handset at Rs. 89,999 with a Rs. 10,000 instant discount. Some buyers will be eligible for no-cost EMI options up to 12 months starting at Rs. 7,500 per month.

Reliance Jio postpaid users on the Rs. 749 plan and above can enjoy benefits worth Rs. 15,000, including access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio TV, JioAiCloud, as well as 10GB data voucher for 36 months and more.

The handset comes in Mountain Trail, Rio Red, and Scarab colourways, which have FSC-certified wood, vegan leather, and Alcantara finishes, respectively. It will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Reliance Digital, the official website, and select offline retail stores starting May 21 at 12pm IST.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra sports a 7-inch 1.5K (1,224 x 2,992 pixels) pOLED LTPO foldable main display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness level, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. The 4-inch pOLED LTPO cover screen, on the other hand, comes with a 1,272 x 1,080 pixels resolution and offers up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection and supports a 165Hz refresh rate as well.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI and is said to get three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The handset comes with Moto AI 2.0 suite features and a dedicated Moto AI key, which is placed on the left edge.

In the camera department, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset has a 50-megapixel inner selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

For security, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra supports a face unlock feature and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired TurboPower, 30W wireless and 5W reverse charging support. When unfolded, the handset measures 73.99 x 171.48 x 7.19mm in size and weighs 199g.

