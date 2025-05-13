Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With 4 Inch Cover Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With 4-Inch Cover Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes with a 50-megapixel inner camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2025 12:14 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With 4-Inch Cover Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra cover screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra carries a 50-megapixel dual camera unit
  • It will get 3 major OS upgrades, 4 years of security updates
  • The handset supports 68W wired, 30W wireless and 5W reverse charging
Advertisement

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was launched in India on Tuesday. The clamshell foldable is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 4-inch cover display, a 7-inch foldable inner screen, two 50-megapixel sensors, as well as a 50-megapixel inner selfie camera. Motorola has packed a 4,700mAh battery in the phone. It also comes with wired and wireless fast charging support. The Razr 60 Ultra was unveiled globally alongside the base Motorola Razr 60 handset in April.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price in India, Availability

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 99,999 for the sole 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, the company confirmed in a press release. Customers of select banks can purchase the handset at Rs. 89,999 with a Rs. 10,000 instant discount. Some buyers will be eligible for no-cost EMI options up to 12 months starting at Rs. 7,500 per month.

Reliance Jio postpaid users on the Rs. 749 plan and above can enjoy benefits worth Rs. 15,000, including access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio TV, JioAiCloud, as well as 10GB data voucher for 36 months and more.

The handset comes in Mountain Trail, Rio Red, and Scarab colourways, which have FSC-certified wood, vegan leather, and Alcantara finishes, respectively. It will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Reliance Digital, the official website, and select offline retail stores starting May 21 at 12pm IST.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra sports a 7-inch 1.5K (1,224 x 2,992 pixels) pOLED LTPO foldable main display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness level, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. The 4-inch pOLED LTPO cover screen, on the other hand, comes with a 1,272 x 1,080 pixels resolution and offers up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection and supports a 165Hz refresh rate as well.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI and is said to get three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The handset comes with Moto AI 2.0 suite features and a dedicated Moto AI key, which is placed on the left edge.

In the camera department, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset has a 50-megapixel inner selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

For security, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra supports a face unlock feature and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. 

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired TurboPower, 30W wireless and 5W reverse charging support. When unfolded, the handset measures 73.99 x 171.48 x 7.19mm in size and weighs 199g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra , Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price in India, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Features, Motorola, Motorola Razr 60
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor 400 Series to Feature an AI-powered Image-to-Video Generator, Reportedly Powered by Google

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With 4-Inch Cover Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live
  2. OnePlus 13s Is Tailor-Made for India's Compact Phone Needs: OnePlus CEO
  3. Amazon Prime Video Will Start Showing Ads Between Content From Next Month
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Launched in India With Meta AI and More Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Price
  6. Apple Rolls Out watchOS 11.5 and macOS 15.5 With These New Features
  7. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India
  8. Apple Releases iOS 18.5 Update With Pride Harmony Wallpaper, New Features
  9. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range Confirmed Ahead of May 26 Launch
  10. Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Reportedly Developing ‘Listen’ Function for AI-Powered Now Brief in One UI 8
  2. Oppo's Find X9 Family Tipped to Include Four Models; Chipset, Display Details Leaked
  3. MSI Claw 7 A2HM Reportedly in Development; Could Feature Intel or AMD Processor
  4. US Crypto Task Force Spotlights Growing Interest in RWA Tokenisation in Latest Roundtable Meet 
  5. Google Updates Its ‘G’ Logo Icon With New Gradient Design Replacing Solid Colour Sections
  6. Stellar Blade Coming to PC Next Month With New Content, Leaked Trailer Suggests
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Launch Set for May 20; iQOO Pad 5 Series, Watch 5, TWS Air 3 to Tag Along
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Available for Pre-Order Now
  9. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range, AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of May 26 Launch; Specifications Teased
  10. Coinbase Becomes First Crypto Firm to Enter S&P 500 Index in the US 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »