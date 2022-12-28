Technology News

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition First Impressions: Same Phone, Fancy Packaging

This limited edition phone comes with House of The Dragon themed goodies and packaging

Written by Ishaan Singh, Edited by Jamshed Avari, Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 28 December 2022 12:59 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition First Impressions: Same Phone, Fancy Packaging

Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition

Highlights
  • This special edition phone is priced at Rs. 45,999
  • It comes with HOTD-themed accessories
  • The actual phone however doesn't get any customisations

In order to release special edition smartphones, manufacturers frequently collaborate with movie studios, TV networks, and even anime producers. They usually make minor changes to the physical design of the phone, user interface (UI), packaging, and occasionally even the hardware of a phone in order to appeal to fans of a particular franchise.


This time, Oppo has partnered with the HBO show House of The Dragon for a special edition of its Reno 8 Pro 5G (Review) smartphone. It's been quite some time since the Reno 8 Pro was released, so this move might interest some buyers, especially those that are fans of the TV show. We managed to get our hands on the Reno 8 Pro 5G House of The Dragon Limited Edition and we'll tell you whether spending Rs. 45,999 on a phone that launched six months ago is still worthwhile.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of The Dragon Limited Edition comes in a sizeable black box with a dragon-scale-inspired texture and the dragon logo embossed in gold at the top. Opening the flap reveals a knotted scroll tucked neatly within a compartment along with a 'House of the Dragon X Oppo' insignia. The scroll contains information about the box's contents in a style reminiscent of the TV show.

5 Scroll HOTD

The bundled scroll that ships with the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G special edition

The box with all of its contents can then be pulled out using the provided loop. This Limited Edition phone comes with a glittering gold dragon egg, a HOTD-themed phone ring, a dragon-shaped SIM eject tool, a keychain with the house sigil, and a protective case with a leather back that is modelled after the Balerion dragon and bears the dragon logo inscribed in gold.

We also have a inner compartment that contains the standard Reno 8 Pro retail package. The device you get in the HOTD Special Edition box is an Oppo Reno 8 Pro in Glazed Black with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.


1 Box Contents

A few of the House of the Dragon themed accessories in the box

The smartphone boasts of a glossy glass back that easily attracts fingerprints and an aluminium frame with chamfered sides. At 183g in weight and 7.34mm thickness, this is a sleek device. In our review, we noted that the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC used by the Oppo Reno 8 Pro can perform routine operations quickly and without lag. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with HDR, which is great to work with because it looks sharp and has brilliant colours.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor for the front camera. On the back, you get an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor.

3 Oppo Reno 8 Pro Charging Port

With moderate use, the 4,500mAh battery should last the entire day; nevertheless, if you ever feel that it is insufficient, the 80W fast charging should be helpful

As we noted in our review of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G when it first launched, this phone is fairly capable. One thing to keep in mind is that there are no other channels through which you can purchase this limited edition smartphone; it is only available through Flipkart.

Considering that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of The Dragon Limited Edition retails for the same price as the standard edition, I don't think fans of the show should hesitate to choose it over the vanilla version. However, I was a little disappointed to see no cosmetic changes given to the phone itself or even UI customisations, as we've seen in the past from other manufacturers.

Tell us what you think of this device in the comments, and do follow Gadgets 360 to learn more about gadgets like this.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and elegant design, IP52 rating
  • Crisp, 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Clear stereo speakers
  • 80W fast charging
  • Good for gaming
  • Good software performance
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lots of preinstalled bloatware, third-party apps
Read detailed Oppo Reno 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: oppo, android, house of the dragon, oppo reno 8 pro, Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh is an Anchor and Producer at Gadgets360. He has worked as an Assistant Director, a video producer, and a photographer and content developer in the film and media sector for over half a decade now. Most of his work has been for Visual Platforms over the years, from trying out the latest devices to making video content on technology. He knows everything there is to know about filmmaking and content development. He's worked in cinematography, direction, editing, and anchoring, ...More
Meta Took Down 2.29 Crore Posts on Facebook, Instagram in November; Many Users Complained of Hacked Accounts
Pokémon Company Sues Australian Firm Over NFT Game: Details
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Book Ultra: First Look

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition First Impressions: Same Phone, Fancy Packaging
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  3. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  4. More Than 270 Indian OTT Originals Released in 2022. Here Are All of Them
  5. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in January 2023
  6. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  7. Apple Gets $105 Million Tax Bill in Japan for Bulk Sale of iPhone: Report
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  9. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Phones from December 31: Report
  10. OnePlus 11 5G Renders Leak, Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider
#Latest Stories
  1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Becomes Sixth-Biggest Movie Debut for Netflix, With 82.1 Million Hours
  2. Kraken Announces Exit from Japan Citing ‘Resource Prioritisation’ Reasons
  3. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows: All Details
  4. Delhi Government Said to Use DMRC Electric Bus Fleet to Improve Last-Mile Connectivity
  5. Wiko 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Gets $105 Million Tax Bill in Japan for Bulk Sale of iPhone to Tourists: Report
  7. Oppo Find N2 Flip Global Variant Spotted on FCC, BIS, More Certification Sites: Report
  8. Bitcoin, Etherium Prices See Further Losses Today, Market Cap Stoops to Record Low
  9. Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Nears $1 Billion Mark in Global Ticket Sales
  10. TikTok Banned From All US House of Representatives-Managed Devices, says House Administration Arm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.