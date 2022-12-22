Technology News
Meta Took Down 2.29 Crore Posts on Facebook, Instagram in November; Many Users Complained of Hacked Accounts

Meta says it acted against 1.95 crore pieces of content on Facebook and 33.9 lakh pieces of content on Instagram.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 22 December 2022 14:57 IST
Meta Took Down 2.29 Crore Posts on Facebook, Instagram in November; Many Users Complained of Hacked Accounts

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta released its India Monthly Report on Thursday

Highlights
  • Meta received 2,368 complaints under IT Rules from Instagram users
  • The highest number of Instagram complaints were for hacked accounts
  • Facebook resolved all the complaints of users losing access to pages

Social media giant Meta took action against more than 2.29 crore pieces of content created by Indian users on Facebook and Instagram in November, according to India Monthly Report released by the company on Thursday.

The company took action on over 1.95 crore pieces of content on Facebook and 33.9 lakh pieces of content on Instagram, according to the data shared in the report.

The company took down over 1.49 crore instances spam content, followed by 18 lakh pieces of content related to "Adult Nudity and Sexual activity", and 12 lakh pertaining to "Violent and Graphic Content" etc on Facebook on its own.

On Instagram, Meta took action on 10 lakh pieces of content related to suicide and self-injury, 7.27 lakh posts related to violent content, 7.12 lakh adult nudity and sexual activity content, 4.84 lakh posts related to bullying or harassment, 2.25 lakh pieces of content that it identified as promoting "violence and incitement," besides action on other content that violated its guidelines.

Meta received 2,368 complaints under the IT Rules of 2021 from Instagram users, where the highest number of complaints was for an account being hacked (939), followed by fake profile (891), bullying or harassment (136), content showing the user in nudity or partial nudity or in a sexual act (94) etc.

"Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 1,124 cases," Meta said.

The company acted on 555 complaints of fake profiles, 253 instances of accounts being hacked, 31 bullying or harassment complaints, and 30 instances of content showing the user in nudity or partial nudity or in a sexual act.

The social media giant received 889 complaints under the IT Rules of 2021 on Facebook for which it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 511 cases.

Facebook users mostly complained about their accounts being hacked, followed by lost access to pages that the users managed, bullying or harassment, and content showing users in nudity or partial nudity or in a sexual act, according to the report. The company resolved all complaints in the instances of users losing access to pages.

However, in the case of fake profiles, it acted only on 73 complaints, 40 complaints of hacked accounts, 29  cases of bullying or harassment, and only 17 complaints of content showing the user in nudity or partial nudity or in a sexual act, as per the report.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, India, Instagram
