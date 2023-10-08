Amazon's Great Indian Festival is ongoing and is accessible to all its users in India. The sale discount is being offered across a wide range of items, including smartphones, laptops, monitors, and accessories. Among several other handsets, one of the phones that are receiving a significant discount is the OnePlus 11R. There are also a number of non-electronic items which are currently offered at lower prices during the sale. It started on October 7 for Amazon Prime members and October 8 for the others.

OnePlus 11R Amazon Great Indian Festival deal price: How to get it a discounted price

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 11R launched at Rs. 39,999. Now, during the Amazon sale, the phone is being offered with a total discount of up to Rs. 5,000, including bank and cashback offers. This includes a Rs 2,000 instant discount offer when using an SBI Bank card, while Rs 3,000 is a coupon discount from Amazon. The phone is available in Galactic Silver, Sonic Black and Solar Red colour options.

Other handsets in the segment that are under Rs. 40,000, like the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, the Nothing Phone 2 and the Vivo V27 Pro 5G are also being offered at discounted rates. The latter two phones are available for purchase in India through Flipkart, which is currently conducting its Big Billion Days sale.

OnePlus 11R specifications

Sporting a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (2,772 x 1,240 pixels) curved AMOLED display, the OnePlus 11R comes with an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz, pixel density of 450PPI and a peak brightness level of 1,450 nits. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

In the camera department, the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera at the back. The front camera houses a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus 11R packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 100W SUPERVOOC S flash charging. The phone also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity.

