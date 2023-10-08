Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 11R With Rs. 5,000 Discount Makes It a Steal Deal During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

OnePlus 11R With Rs. 5,000 Discount Makes It a Steal Deal During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

OnePlus 11R was unveiled in India earlier this year in February.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 October 2023 14:08 IST
OnePlus 11R With Rs. 5,000 Discount Makes It a Steal Deal During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R is offered in Galactic Silver, Sonic Black and Solar Red colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11R sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display
  • The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • OnePlus 11R supports 100W SUPERVOOC S flash charging
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is ongoing and is accessible to all its users in India. The sale discount is being offered across a wide range of items, including smartphones, laptops, monitors, and accessories. Among several other handsets, one of the phones that are receiving a significant discount is the OnePlus 11R. There are also a number of non-electronic items which are currently offered at lower prices during the sale. It started on October 7 for Amazon Prime members and October 8 for the others.

OnePlus 11R Amazon Great Indian Festival deal price: How to get it a discounted price

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 11R launched at Rs. 39,999. Now, during the Amazon sale, the phone is being offered with a total discount of up to Rs. 5,000, including bank and cashback offers. This includes a Rs 2,000 instant discount offer when using an SBI Bank card, while Rs 3,000 is a coupon discount from Amazon. The phone is available in Galactic Silver, Sonic Black and Solar Red colour options.oneplus 11r inline 11r

Other handsets in the segment that are under Rs. 40,000, like the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, the Nothing Phone 2 and the Vivo V27 Pro 5G are also being offered at discounted rates. The latter two phones are available for purchase in India through Flipkart, which is currently conducting its Big Billion Days sale.

OnePlus 11R specifications

Sporting a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (2,772 x 1,240 pixels) curved AMOLED display, the OnePlus 11R comes with an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz, pixel density of 450PPI and a peak brightness level of 1,450 nits. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

In the camera department, the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera at the back. The front camera houses a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus 11R packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 100W SUPERVOOC S flash charging. The phone also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and elegant design, IP52 rating
  • Crisp, 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Clear stereo speakers
  • 80W fast charging
  • Good for gaming
  • Good software performance
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lots of preinstalled bloatware, third-party apps
Read detailed Oppo Reno 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo V27 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design and in-hand feel
  • Immersive display
  • Good camera performance
  • Powerful SoC
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No stereo speakers or IP rating
  • Tends to run warm easily
  • Competition offers better value
  • Preinstalled bloatware, and spam from native app store
Read detailed Vivo V27 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 11R price in India, OnePlus 11R specifications, OnePlus
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone 13, Redmi 32-Inch TV, AirPods Pro 2 and More: 5 Crazy Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Related Stories

OnePlus 11R With Rs. 5,000 Discount Makes It a Steal Deal During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals
  3. OnePlus 11R 5G Now Available in This New Colour Variant in India
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  5. Deals on OnePlus 11, 11R, Nord 3 and More OnePlus Products: Details
  6. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Top Mobile Deals
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Mobile Deals Under Rs. 10,000 Revealed
  9. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  10. OnePlus 11R Offered With Discounts During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R With Rs. 5,000 Discount Makes It a Steal Deal During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  2. iPhone 13, Redmi 32-Inch TV, AirPods Pro 2 and More: 5 Crazy Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival
  3. India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Livestreaming
  4. OnePlus 11 5G Is Available at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins For Prime Members: Here are Some Deals
  6. Samsung Developer Conference 2023: Everything Announced at the Event
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unveils New Warzone Map, Zombies Mode, More
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch Confirmed for October 12: All Details
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  10. Vivo X90, iQoo 11 Set to Receive Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 With Improved Multitasking, Security Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »