Technology News

Poco F5 5G First Impressions: A Game-Changer?

Is it a strong enough upgrade over the F4 5G?

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Jamshed Avari | Updated: 9 May 2023 18:30 IST
Poco F5 5G First Impressions: A Game-Changer?

The Poco F5 5G starts at Rs. 29,999 in India

Highlights
  • The F5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC
  • It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging
  • It runs MIUI 14 which is based on Android 13

Poco has just launched a new F series phone in India called the F5 5G. It's a follow up to last year's F4 5G (Review) and it promises big improvements in terms of performance and battery life. The Poco F5 5G is very similar to the Redmi Note 12 Turbo which was recently launched in China. The headlining feature of the new F5 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. Prices are slightly higher compared to last year's model, with the 8GB variant of the F5 5G costing Rs. 29,999, while the 12GB variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. Both variants feature 256GB of storage. Here's our first impressions.

The Poco F5 5G does not feel very heavy and is nice to hold, despite its sharp and angular design, thanks to the rounded edges. The plastic frame feels sturdy but the glossy back panel doesn't really give a premium vibe, at least in this black colour. It's also made of plastic and this is instantly noticeable the moment you hold it. Thankfully, the rear camera bump is minimal so the F5 5G feels quite sleek overall.

poco f5 5g first look back gadgets360 ww

The back profile of the Poco F5 5G is not very flattering, at least in this black finish

 

You get the standard selection of physical ports on the Poco F5 5G, including a headphone jack on the top. The Poco F5 5G is IP53 rated for basic moisture resistance, and there are stereo speakers with the Dolby Atmos enhancement.

The Poco F5 5G has a similar display as the F4 5G, with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, a full-HD+ resolution, and support for Dolby Vision HDR playback. It's the same size too measuring 6.67 inches diagonally. The bezels are thankfully evenly slim all around and the maximum brightness is now a bit higher at 1,000 nits. You even get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for scratch protection. 

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 should be really interesting as it's said to use a similar architecture as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and promises better performance compared to older SoCs such as the Snapdragon 870 seen in the Poco F4 5G. This SoC succeeds the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which we haven't seen in many phones for some reason. 

poco f5 5g first look bundle gadgets360 w

You get all the necessary accessories in the box

 

The Poco F5 5G has a 5,000mAh battery which is a nice upgrade from the F4, and supports the same 67W fast charging. The charger is bundled, and you even get a transparent case in the box. The phone runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13, and Poco has promised two years of Android updates and three years of security updates. So far, my unit has already been inundated with notifications from some of the stock apps such as GetApps, and this is even before I've even opened a single preinstalled app. 

Finally, we come to the cameras. The Poco F5 5G features a similar setup as last year's model with a primary 64-megapixel camera with optical stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel macro. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front camera. We hope the camera quality has improved from last year's model, which struggled in low-light situations. 

poco f5 5g first look bezels gadgets360 qq

The Poco F5 5G has evenly narrow bezels all around the display

 

The Poco F5 5G seems to be a decent upgrade over its predecessor as far as the SoC and battery capacity go. I think the design could have been better as the F4 5G looked a lot more premium in my opinion. We'll have our final verdict for you in the full review. Additionally, if you want to want us to compare it with any particular phone or check anything specific, do drop us a comment. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F5 5G, Poco F5 5G price, Poco F5 5G price in India, Poco F5 5G specifications
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
EU Vice President Suggests to Speed Up Work on AI Regulation
Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, 67W Turbocharging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Poco F5 5G First Impressions: A Game-Changer?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Goes Official in India: See Price
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Specifications and Variants Leak Ahead of Summer Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price, Launch Timeline and Specifications Tipped
  4. Google Pixel 7a Teased via Flipkart; Launch Date Confirmed: All Details
  5. iQoo Neo 8 Series, iQoo Pad Launch Date Leaked: Details Here
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Come With the Thinnest Bezel Ever in a Smartphone
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Series Could Feature Bigger Display Than iPhone 14 Models
  8. Nokia C22 With Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Poco F5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts Globally: All Details
  10. iPhone Maker Foxconn Buys Massive Piece of Land in Bengaluru: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F23 5G India Launch Scheduled for May 15; Design and Specifications Teased
  2. Poco F5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,160mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Web Reportedly Adds Edit Message Feature on Latest Beta Version: How It Works
  4. Mitsubishi Electric to Set Up Plant in India, Create Over 2,000 Jobs
  5. WhatsApp for Wear OS With Chat and Voice Messages Support Reportedly in Testing: Details
  6. Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, 67W Turbocharging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. EU Vice President Suggests to Speed Up Work on AI Regulation
  8. Nintendo Expects to Sell 15 Million Switch Consoles in 2023, Says Super Mario Movie Outperformed Expectations
  9. AI Could Replace 80 Percent of Human Jobs in 'Next Few Years', Expert Says
  10. Vivo X90S Specifications and Design Leak via TENAA Listing: Details Here
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.