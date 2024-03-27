Technology News

Poco F6 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera

Poco F6 reportedly has the codename “peridot”.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 March 2024 19:14 IST
Poco F6 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F6 is believed to come with upgrades over last year's Poco F5 5G (above)

  • Poco F6 will be second phone to use Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  • New Poco model is likely to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor
  • Poco F6 speculated to debut as a rebranded version of Redmi Note 13 Turbo
Poco's Global executive David Liu recently teased the arrival of a new Poco F series phone without confirming the exact moniker. It is tipped to be the Poco F6. The Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to announce the launch date of the new F series device but ahead of it, its specifications have emerged online. It is anticipated to run on the newly released Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor. The Poco F6 has been speculated to debut as a rebranded version of the unannounced Redmi Note 13 Turbo.

Android Headlines, citing HyperOS source code, claims that the Poco F6 will run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The Poco phone codenamed “peridot” will be the second handset in the world to run on the latest Qualcomm chipset. Xiaomi launched the Civi 4 Pro as the first phone with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset earlier this month.

Further, the report states that the Poco F6 will feature a Sony IMX882 50-megapixel primary camera. The same sensor is used in the outgoing Realme 12 Pro 5G and the iQoo Z9 5G. The camera setup will reportedly include an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle sensor as well. It is said to have the internal model number “N16T“.

Poco has reportedly used display panels from TCL and Tianma on the Poco F6. However, there is no word on the display specifications yet.

Poco F6 has been in the rumour mill for quite some time. Poco Global executive David Liu (@DavidBlueLS) recently seemingly confirmed the existence of the device. It is anticipated to go official between April and May alongside the Poco F6 Pro. It was earlier rumoured to come as a rebranded version of the unannounced Redmi Note 13 Turbo.

The Poco F6 is believed to come with upgrades over last year's Poco F5 5G, which was unveiled in May last year with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
