Redmi Note 13 Turbo specifications have been leaked by a tipster, ahead of the arrival of the most powerful handset in the Note 13 series. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and could sport an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. While there's no word from the company in terms of launch plans, the handset could make its debut outside China as a Poco-branded phone, just like its predecessor.

According to details leaked by tipster Experience more (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the Redmi Note 13 Turbo will sport a flat 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The displays are said to be manufactured by two suppliers — TCL Huaxing and Shenzhen Tianma. The tipster also claims that the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 13 Turbo is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor. Details of the other rear cameras are currently under wraps. Meanwhile, the tipster says that the smartphone will be equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

In addition to the smartphone's specifications, the Weibo user has also hinted at the design of the upcoming smartphone. The Redmi Note 13 Turbo is said resemble the Redmi K70E, while the rear panel could borrow design elements from the Redmi Note 12T and the Redmi Note 13 Pro, according as per the tipster.

Last year, the company launched the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China, while it was introduced in international markets as the Poco F5. The company is yet to announce plans to launch the Redmi Note 13 Turbo, which could eventually make its debut outside China as the Poco F6 — recent leaks suggest it will feature similar specifications. We can expect to hear more about these smartphones in the coming weeks or months.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.