Samsung Unveils the Next-Gen Galaxy Z Foldables

Samsung has continuously raised the standards for foldable smartphones ever since it introduced its first Galaxy Fold smartphone. At its first-ever Galaxy Unpacked event in Korea, Samsung launched two new foldable smartphones in its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series line-up that further cement the company's position in the smartphone industry.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 offer a futuristic foldable smartphone experience in a slimmer and lighter form factor. One of the standout features is that the smartphone can help you capture stunning images without even using your hands, making for a more flexible and innovative camera experience. This, in Galaxy Z Flip5, can help your self-expression reach new levels. On the other hand, the enhanced multitasking experience on the Galaxy Z Fold5 raises the bar for productivity. Galaxy Z Fold5 lets you work, collaborate, and do a lot more on-the-go.

Let's take a closer look at Samsung's latest foldable smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 — the Perfect Tool for Self-Expression

Design

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 stands out with an eye-catching full cover screen which is 278% bigger, bringing a new paradigm of self-expression that particularly resonates with Gen Z. With the latest One UI 5.1.1, this larger cover screen becomes a canvas for your creativity. It's fully customizable, allowing you to tailor its appearance and functionality to suit your personal preferences and style. From selecting your preferred widgets to setting personal shortcuts, even designing your own unique theme – the cover screen becomes an extension of your personality. This standout feature, coupled with a compact, premium design, helps you elevate your self-expression to the next level. It's the perfect blend of powerful features and distinctive design that makes the Galaxy Z Flip5 an instant hit!

The new balanced grid design is a winner. The moment you hold the new Galaxy Z Flip5 in your hands, you instantly notice the neatly compact design that fits perfectly in your hands. It's lightweight, slimmer and hence more pocketable than the Flip4. The Flex Hinge folds completely flat, making the Flip5 an ideal companion every single day.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 comes in a wide range of palatable colour options that are perfectly attuned to the tastes of Gen Z audiences. Starting with the refreshing Mint, charming Lavender, elegant Graphite, and soothing Cream, these colour options beautifully align with the varied preferences of its users. Importantly, these models are designed with the planet in mind, constructed from recycled and eco-conscious materials. This orientation towards sustainability makes the Z Flip5 an ideal choice for those who are committed to helping make this planet a better place.

Photos and Videos

One of the most amazing features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is how it elevates smartphone photography. With FlexCam, Samsung revolutionised how users could capture photos and videos using a compact, foldable smartphone. Galaxy Z Flip5 takes all of that to the next level with a brand-new experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 can help you capture your precious moments in a more flexible way, thanks to FlexCam. You can instantly capture the best selfies with zero effort. Galaxy Z Flip5 lets you capture high-quality selfies using the smartphone's rear camera. You can capture stunning details even in low-light conditions. Your selfies will never look the same anymore, be prepared for thousands of likes!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 uses multi-frame processing with enhanced AI noise reduction and adaptive VDIS (Video Digital Image Stabilisation) to combine multiple shots into a single photo. This means every single time you use the Flip5 to capture a photo, you end up with an amazing high-quality image with stunning levels of detail. The Pro-Grade Sensor can absorb up to 3 times more light compared to the leading flagship devices, helping you capture the sharpest photos in any setting.

Love capturing portraits on your smartphone? Try the Galaxy Z Flip5, and you'll be amazed by what this cute little thing can do. Galaxy Z Flip5 can capture studio-like authentic portrait shots with AI stereo depth sensing. This means your portraits will look lively and sharper. All the portraits appear with a clear outline and a gradually blurred background, making every shot perfect every single time. FlexCam adds to the ability to shoot any object from any angle. This works for both photos and videos and now you can capture up to 10x digital zoom as well. Amazing, isn't it?

Durability

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is built and tested to be stronger than any Galaxy foldable smartphone. The main display is 25 percent stronger and can last for up to 2,00,000 folds, certified by Bureau Veritas. The exterior is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (both front and rear). The smartphone uses aircraft—grade strength Armour Aluminium for the metal frame and hinge. You also get IPX8 water resistance which means you don't have to worry about getting splashes of water here and there.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 — the Most Powerful PC That Fits in Your Pocket

Immersive Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is the perfect smartphone for someone who needs the best of a tablet and a smartphone experience. Samsung has taken a winner in its category and made it even better with the brand-new Fold5. The new foldable smartphone offers a cinematic viewing experience, thanks to a large, vivid 7.6-inch display. Fold5 offers an increased outdoor brightness of 1750 nits.

The advanced Flex Mode panel helps you enjoy your content and engage with it at the same time. It allows for easier media control options. The adjustable panel offers multi-finger gestures, making your media consumption experience a lot more interactive.

If you love playing games on the go, the Galaxy Z Fold5 would be an ideal daily driver for you. Galaxy's custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC offers the ultimate mobile gaming experience. Compared to Fold4, the new Fold5 is faster, and can handle better graphics and heat management. It uses machine learning to optimise your mobile gaming experience. If you're looking for a big-screen mobile gaming experience that fits your pocket, the Fold5 won't disappoint.

Maximised Productivity

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold smartphones are well known to be powerful multitasking devices. With Galaxy Z Fold5, your productivity is about to receive a major boost. The new Galaxy Z Fold5 helps you get more done without flipping between apps. The new powerful S-Pen experience brings new interactions and makes everything easier and more intuitive. Moreover, the S-Pen now comes 41 percent slimmer than the last-generation S Pen.

You can now seamlessly focus on things that matter the most. Galaxy Z Flip5, powered by One UI 5.1.1, revolutionises the user interface experience. This latest update of Samsung's One UI brings more intuitive controls, personalised experiences, and seamless device interactions to your fingertips, enhancing overall productivity and user comfort. With One UI 5.1.1, you can access recently used apps quickly, thanks to Adaptive Navigation based on your usage. An enhanced pop—up view streamlines productivity with floating pop-ups, allowing you to get things done with zero distractions. The Galaxy Z Fold5 productivity ecosystem remains unmatched.

Design and Durability

Engineered to perfection, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 features an integrated no-gap hinge design, creating a minimized gap when the device is folded. This not only refines the complete design but also reduces potential damage, contributing to a decrease in repair costs. The device also introduces an exclusive two-finger manoeuvre for next-level multitasking, giving users a smooth, intuitive control mechanism. Moreover, the Z Fold 5 stands out as the only device with an Under Display Camera (UDC), maintaining a seamless screen experience without any interruptions.

Durability is another hallmark of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Despite its expansive screen and powerful capabilities, this device isn't just about being a show-off. It's designed to be your day-in-day-out companion, showcasing a 25 percent stronger main display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on front and back, and encased in an Armor Aluminium shell. Furthermore, the device offers an IP48 rating, ensuring a decent level of protection against dust and splashes. So whether you're a fast-paced professional or an adventure-seeker, you can rest easy knowing your device can keep up. To add to its state-of-the-art features, do note that it's the lightest foldable phone in the market, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with effortless portability.

Visit Samsung.com or visit your nearest Samsung Exclusive store or authorized retailer to know more.