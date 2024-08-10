vivo V40 Series: Setting a New Benchmark in the Mid-Premium Smartphone Segment

In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, the vivo V40 series has emerged as a true game-changer, introducing innovative features that set a new benchmark for what a premium smartphone experience should be. Designed with the modern user in mind, this series combines cutting-edge technology with sophisticated design to deliver an all-rounder experience that redefines excellence in the smartphone industry.





Best-in-Class Imaging

At the heart of the vivo V40 series lies its outstanding imaging capabilities. vivo has again partnered with ZEISS, and this time, even the base variant is co-engineered by ZEISS to deliver a camera system that is nothing short of extraordinary. The V40 Pro features a 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera equipped with the Sony IMX921 sensor, which enhances light intake for jaw-dropping night portraits and landscape shots. Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) ensures that every shot is sharp and free from blur, even in low-light conditions.

The V40 Pro also includes a 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Portrait Camera, which offers 2x optical zoom up to 100mm and 50x digital zoom, perfect for capturing distant subjects with exceptional clarity. You can capture beautiful portraits at multiple focal lengths, ranging from 24mm to 100mm. Additionally, the V40 Pro comes with a 50MP ZEISS Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, ideal for stunning landscape shots and group photos.

On the other hand, the vivo V40 is equipped with a 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera and a 50MP ZEISS Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, ensuring users can easily capture sharp, detailed images in various types of situations.

But it doesn't stop there. The V40 series introduces the ZEISS Multifocal Portrait photography feature, a unique offering that allows users to capture people perfectly in any setting. This feature offers various professional portrait modes with golden focal lengths, such as the swirly bokeh of the Biotar mode or the soft, circular bokeh of the Sonnar mode. These modes ensure that each shot is flawlessly captured, adding a professional touch to your photography.

The vivo V40 Pro supports five golden focal lengths for portraits and combines each with the ZEISS Style Portrait Bokehs, allowing consumers to take professional portraits with focal lengths up to 100 mm. This allows users to use different professional portrait modes: 1x (24 mm) Distagon, 1.5x (35 mm) B Speed, 2x (50 mm) Biotar, 3.5x (85 mm) Sonnar, and 4x (100 mm) Planar

For those who enjoy capturing festive moments, the new Festival Portrait mode with custom LUTs adds a special touch to your photos, ensuring every gathering is unforgettable.

On the front, the V40 series boasts an industry-leading 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie camera that ensures everyone in the frame looks their best, whether you're shooting in bright daylight or dim lighting. With such powerful imaging tools at your fingertips, the vivo V40 series truly sets a new standard for smartphone photography.

Eye-Catching Looks

The vivo V40 series is not just about performance, it's also a statement piece. With its ultra-slim 3D curved display and thoughtfully crafted design, the V40 series is as beautiful as it is powerful. Available in stunning colours like Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, and Titanium Grey, each variant reflects a unique sense of style inspired by the beauty of nature.

AI-Powered Enhancements

The vivo V40 series leverages AI to make your smartphone experience smarter and more intuitive. With the AI Eraser, you can effortlessly clean up photos by removing any unwanted details. AI Photo Enhancer automatically refines your images, ensuring they are sharp. When taking group shots, AI Group Portrait steps in to make sure everyone looks their best, no matter what the lighting conditions are.

Beyond AI photography tools, the V40 series also boasts AI Superlink. This one smartly manages your network connection and performance, keeping everything running smoothly, even when you're multitasking.

Durable Design

Despite its slim profile, the V40 series doesn't compromise on durability. Both the V40 and V40 Pro are equipped with IP68 dust and water resistance, making them reliable in harsh outdoor situations. The comprehensive cushioning structure, which includes high-performance Schott α glass and a reinforced middle frame, ensures that these smartphones can withstand the rigours of daily use without sacrificing style.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the vivo V40 series is powered by cutting-edge processors that deliver flagship-grade performance. The V40 Pro, for instance, is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC chipset, built on the TSMC 4nm process technology. This powerhouse of a processor ensures that whether you're gaming, streaming, or multitasking, your experience is smooth and lag-free. The chipset boasts of Antutu score of 15,90,000.

Both models feature a 1.5K ultra-clear AMOLED display with peak brightness levels of up to 4500 nits, the highest ever in any V series. This ensures that your screen is vibrant and easy to view, even in bright sunlight. This provides a great viewing experience that will leave you impressed.

vivo has added dual stereo speakers to the V series for the first time, in response to customer demand, enhancing the audio experience to match the vivid display.

The V40 series comes with a large 5500mAh battery, ensuring that you stay connected all day long. With fast charging capabilities, you can quickly power up and get back to what you love doing most. Amazingly, both V40 and V40 Pro are India's slimmest smartphones in the 5500mAh battery category.

Final thoughts

The vivo V40 series is more than just a smartphone, it's a new benchmark in the world of premium devices. With its best-in-class imaging, eye-catching and durable design, and powerful performance, the V40 series offers an experience that is both immersive and unique. Whether you're a photography enthusiast, a design fan, or someone who demands top-tier performance, the vivo V40 series is designed to exceed your expectations. Plus, these two smartphones are a great deal for their price.

Below are the prices of the vivo V40 series:

vivo V40 Pro:

8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs. 49,999

12GB RAM and 512GB storage: Rs. 55,999

vivo V40:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs. 34,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs. 36,999

12GB RAM and 512GB storage: Rs. 41,999

The vivo V40 Pro will go on sale starting August 13, while the vivo V40 is set to be on sale from August 19. Both smartphones will be available on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores.

Just a heads up, if you're planning to buy offline, you can get 6 months of free accidental and liquid damage protection, a flat 10% instant cashback, 12 months zero down payment, and up to 40% off on vivo V-Shield. On top of that, you can also get up to a 10% exchange bonus through the vivo upgrade program with SBI, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra, and IDFC First Bank, and other partners.

Online offers include 6 months of free accidental and liquid damage protection, flat 10% instant cashback, a flat 10% exchange bonus, and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

