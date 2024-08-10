Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale kicked off earlier this week, and the company's annual sale event held before Independence Day has brought discounts, deals, and offers on a range of products from smartphones and electronics to smart home devices, along with additional discounts on eligible credit card and EMI transactions. If you're looking to purchase your next computer monitor or a printer, the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is one of the best times to do so, as several products are available at discounted prices during the ongoing sale.

Monitors from brands like Acer, Samsung, Benq, LG, and Zebronics are currently available at much lower prices, and Amazon says that some models are being sold with a discount of up to 60 percent as part of the sale event on the e-commerce platform.

Meanwhile, printers from brands like HP, Brother, Canon, and Epson can be picked up with up to 40 percent discount on their retail price on the e-commerce platform.

While the discounts on computer monitors and printers have made the prices of these devices much more affordable during the ongoing sale, you can further lower the final prices of these devices by using an SBI credit card. Amazon has announced that customers who purchase these products with eligible cards will be eligible for a 10 percent instant cashback, which is applicable on a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000.

You can refer to our handpicked list of some of the top deals on monitors and printers that are available during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale.

