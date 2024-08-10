Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals and Discounts on Monitors and Printers

Monitors from brands like Acer, Samsung, Benq, LG, and Zebronics are currently available at much lower prices during the Great Freedom Festival sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 August 2024 13:48 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale ends on August 12

  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale began on August 6
  • Customers can avail of discounts on printers and monitors during the sale
  • These deals will be available until the sale ends on August 12
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale kicked off earlier this week, and the company's annual sale event held before Independence Day has brought discounts, deals, and offers on a range of products from smartphones and electronics to smart home devices, along with additional discounts on eligible credit card and EMI transactions. If you're looking to purchase your next computer monitor or a printer, the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is one of the best times to do so, as several products are available at discounted prices during the ongoing sale.

Monitors from brands like Acer, Samsung, Benq, LG, and Zebronics are currently available at much lower prices, and Amazon says that some models are being sold with a discount of up to 60 percent as part of the sale event on the e-commerce platform.

Meanwhile, printers from brands like HP, Brother, Canon, and Epson can be picked up with up to 40 percent discount on their retail price on the e-commerce platform.

While the discounts on computer monitors and printers have made the prices of these devices much more affordable during the ongoing sale, you can further lower the final prices of these devices by using an SBI credit card. Amazon has announced that customers who purchase these products with eligible cards will be eligible for a 10 percent instant cashback, which is applicable on a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000.

You can refer to our handpicked list of some of the top deals on monitors and printers that are available during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale.

Product Name MRP Sale Price
LG 32SR50F 32-inch MyView Smart Monitor Rs. 28,500 Rs. 17,999
Acer EK220Q 21.5-inch LCD Monitor Rs. 7,699 Rs. 4,999
BenQ GW2490 23.8-inch LCD Monitor Rs. 13,900 Rs. 8,250
LG Ultragear 24-inch IPS Gaming Monitor Rs. 23,000 Rs. 11,499
Zebronics AC32FHD 75Hz Curved LCD Monitor Rs. 29,999 Rs. 10,799
HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Printer Rs. 10,404 Rs. 7,799
Canon Pixma E477 Printer Rs. 6,355 Rs. 5,599
Epson EcoTank L3211 Ink Tank Printer Rs. 14,999 Rs. 11,299
Brother DCP-T426W Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Printer Rs. 15,590 Rs. 12,199
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
