Apple recently announced that 30 percent of the materials used in all the devices and other products it shipped in 2025 were recycled. Moreover, the company claims that its devices now ship with 100 percent recycled cobalt in all the batteries it designs, along with 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. To further help its net carbon-neutrality commitment, the Cupertino-based tech giant has now launched its new clean energy and environmental initiatives in India. As part of the new initiatives, the iPhone maker plans to build and expand the country's renewable energy capacity.

Apple Plans to Develop Over 150MW of Renewable Energy

In a press release, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced the launch of its new clean energy and environmental initiatives in India. As part of its new initiatives, the Tim Cook-led firm plans to invest Rs. 100 crore in the country to expand and build renewable energy capacity. The investment is claimed to help develop 150MW of renewable energy, which is enough to power 1,50,000 households in India in a year on average, the tech giant said.

Moreover, the iPhone maker is collaborating with the Mumbai-based renewable energy company CleanMax for its new clean energy and environmental initiatives in the country. Apple and CleanMax previously worked together to install rooftop solar panels in India that power Apple's corporate officers and retail stores, using 100 percent renewable energy.

The company has committed to becoming net carbon-neutral by 2030 across its total footprint. The new green projects in India are claimed to help the tech giant achieve this particular green goal. The company said that the fresh initiatives will focus on building and expanding renewable energy infrastructure, reducing plastic pollution, and fostering green entrepreneurship in India.

To reduce plastic pollution in India, Apple, in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature's India arm (WWF-India), will support waste-management firm Saahas Zero Waste in Goa, the company highlighted. The company added that it has managed to reduce its overall global greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60 percent compared to what it was emitting in 2015. In the same period, Apple reported that its revenue increased by 78 percent.

This comes weeks after Apple announced that of all the devices and products it shipped in 2025, 30 percent of the materials were recycled. Moreover, the tech giant has managed to completely remove plastic from packaging. The company also claims that all the batteries it designs are now built using 100 percent recycled cobalt.