Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts on Electronics and Bank Offers Revealed

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will end on July 14.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2025 16:44 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts on Electronics and Bank Offers Revealed

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is exclusive to Prime members

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off in India next week
  • Extra savings will be available on ICICI and SBI Bank card transactions
  • The 72-hour sale event will see new product launches
Amazon Prime Day 2025 will kick off next week in India. Ahead of the two-day sale, the online marketplace has teased some of the sale deals. The sale, which will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members, will provide up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories. Customers will see price cuts on products across TVs, Appliances, Amazon devices, home and kitchen items, furniture, fashion and apparel. The e-commerce giant will also offer additional discounts on purchases made using ICICI and SBI Bank cards.

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Smartphone Offers 

The e-commerce website has started teasing the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale offers. It published a microsite showcasing the upcoming deals and bank offers for the sale, which will begin on July 12 and conclude on July 14. As mentioned, the sale will bring up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories. The iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13s, and iQOO Neo 10R are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale.

The 72-hour event will also see new products on sale from brands like Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus and Honor. The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, Honor X9c, Oppo Reno 14 series, and Lava Storm Lite 5G will be available for purchase during the Prime Day 2025 sale.

Amazon is joining hands with ICICI and SBI Bank to provide up to 10 percent savings on payments made through their credit cards and EMI transactions. Purchases made using ICICI Bank debit cards are also eligible for discounts. Further, there will be no-cost EMI offers for up to 24 months, Amazon Pay-based discounts, and exchange offers. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card users will get additional discounts.

Laptops are teased to get up to 40 percent off during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Tablets and speakers will be listed with up to 60 percent discount. Wearables, cameras and other accessories will be offered with up to 50 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE will be sold for Rs. 28,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 44,999. The HP OmniBook 5, Asus Vivobook 15, and Acer Aspire Lite will also see price cuts.

The Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will provide up to 65 percent on top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL and Xiaomi. Home appliances are also confirmed to receive up to 65 percent off.

The Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD (UA43UE86AFULXL) will be available for Rs. 26,999, down from the original price of Rs. 46,900. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro TWS earbuds are teased to go on sale at discounted prices during the sale.

Amazon products are also confirmed to receive price cuts during the Prime Day sale. There will be up to 50 percent off on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, and Kindle.

Notably, the Amazon Prime Day 2025 is exclusive to Prime members. To access the deals, non-members can either purchase a membership or start a 30-day free trial to shop during the sale. The annual Prime membership costs Rs. 1,499 in India, whereas the Amazon Prime Shopping Edition costs Rs. 399 for a year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Comments

Amazon Prime Day 2025, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale, Sale Offer 2025, Amazon, iPhone 15
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Grammarly Announces Plans to Acquire Email App Superhuman to Create Agentic Productivity Platform
WWE 2K25 Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 This Month, Pre-Orders Now Live

