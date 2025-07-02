Amazon Prime Day 2025 will kick off next week in India. Ahead of the two-day sale, the online marketplace has teased some of the sale deals. The sale, which will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members, will provide up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories. Customers will see price cuts on products across TVs, Appliances, Amazon devices, home and kitchen items, furniture, fashion and apparel. The e-commerce giant will also offer additional discounts on purchases made using ICICI and SBI Bank cards.

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Smartphone Offers

The e-commerce website has started teasing the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale offers. It published a microsite showcasing the upcoming deals and bank offers for the sale, which will begin on July 12 and conclude on July 14. As mentioned, the sale will bring up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories. The iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13s, and iQOO Neo 10R are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale.

The 72-hour event will also see new products on sale from brands like Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus and Honor. The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, Honor X9c, Oppo Reno 14 series, and Lava Storm Lite 5G will be available for purchase during the Prime Day 2025 sale.

Amazon is joining hands with ICICI and SBI Bank to provide up to 10 percent savings on payments made through their credit cards and EMI transactions. Purchases made using ICICI Bank debit cards are also eligible for discounts. Further, there will be no-cost EMI offers for up to 24 months, Amazon Pay-based discounts, and exchange offers. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card users will get additional discounts.

Laptops are teased to get up to 40 percent off during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Tablets and speakers will be listed with up to 60 percent discount. Wearables, cameras and other accessories will be offered with up to 50 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE will be sold for Rs. 28,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 44,999. The HP OmniBook 5, Asus Vivobook 15, and Acer Aspire Lite will also see price cuts.

The Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will provide up to 65 percent on top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL and Xiaomi. Home appliances are also confirmed to receive up to 65 percent off.

The Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD (UA43UE86AFULXL) will be available for Rs. 26,999, down from the original price of Rs. 46,900. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro TWS earbuds are teased to go on sale at discounted prices during the sale.

Amazon products are also confirmed to receive price cuts during the Prime Day sale. There will be up to 50 percent off on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, and Kindle.

Notably, the Amazon Prime Day 2025 is exclusive to Prime members. To access the deals, non-members can either purchase a membership or start a 30-day free trial to shop during the sale. The annual Prime membership costs Rs. 1,499 in India, whereas the Amazon Prime Shopping Edition costs Rs. 399 for a year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.