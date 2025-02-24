Technology News
English Edition

Boat Tag With Google’s Find My Device Network Support Launched in India: Price, Features

Boat Tag is claimed to offer up to one year of battery life.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 19:22 IST
Boat Tag With Google’s Find My Device Network Support Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Tag supports BLE location tracking

Highlights
  • Boat Tag comes in a single black colourway
  • It is available via Zepto and Swiggy Instamart as well
  • The Boat Tag comes with a replaceable battery
Advertisement

Boat Tag was launched in India on Monday after being listed online last week. The smart tracker is compatible with Android devices and comes with support for Google's Find My Device network. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 365 days and has a replaceable battery. It supports BLE connectivity and location sharing and does not need an additional SIM card to function. The tracker can be connected to the users' wallet, keys and more by a lanyard or a tape.

Boat Tag Price in India, Availability

Boat Tag price in India is set at Rs. 1,299 and is currently available for purchase in the country via the Boat website, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and select retail stores. It is offered in a single black colourway. 

Boat Tag Features, Specifications

The Boat Tag is a smart tracking device that helps users find and locate valuable items like phones, wallets, luggage, and keys among other things. It is said to use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology and supports Google's Find My Device, making it easy to track lost items. The users can mark items as "Lost" and receive location updates. It is claimed to offer "semi-real-time tracking."

Boat's latest Tag smart tracker is currently, only compatible with Android devices and not iOS. It is equipped with an alarm that emits a loud beeping sound of 80dB. It is said to detect unknown trackers nearby and send privacy alerts to the paired devices for added security. 

The Boat Tag is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 365 days and has a replaceable battery. The company claims that the Bluetooth tracker comes with a simple setup and instant use and requires no SIM connectivity. Alongside packing an extra battery in the box, Boat packs a lanyard and a double-sided tape, which can be used to secure the tracker with any item that the user choose to track.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Boat Tag, Boat Tag Price in India, boAt TAG features, Boat Tag India Launch, Boat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
US SEC Announces CETU Unit to Curb Crypto Fraud and Maintain Market Integrity
Boat Tag With Google’s Find My Device Network Support Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation
  3. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  5. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
  6. Rare Seven-Planet Alignment 2025: How to Watch in India, Best Viewing Tips
  7. iPhone 17 Series CAD Renders Suggest Visible Distinction Between All Models
  8. Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Be Much Slimmer Than Standard Model
  9. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. India PC Shipments Surged 3.8 Percent YoY in 2024, HP Lead the Way, Acer Saw Highest Growth: IDC
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks Online as Physical Copies Sell Ahead of Launch
  3. Binance Square Adds New 'Trader Profiles' Feature for Experienced Traders to Share Market Insights, Earn Badges
  4. Apple Reportedly Plans to Integrate Its In-House 5G Cellular Modem With Main Chipset
  5. Boat Tag With Google’s Find My Device Network Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Xiaomi TV Anniversary Sale Brings Discounts on X Pro QLED, A Series, Other Smart TVs 
  7. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Chipset With 45 TOPS AI Performance Launched in India, to Power Affordable Copilot+ PCs
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch; Phone 3 Launch Teased
  9. US SEC Announces CETU Unit to Curb Crypto Fraud and Maintain Market Integrity
  10. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »