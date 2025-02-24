Boat Tag was launched in India on Monday after being listed online last week. The smart tracker is compatible with Android devices and comes with support for Google's Find My Device network. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 365 days and has a replaceable battery. It supports BLE connectivity and location sharing and does not need an additional SIM card to function. The tracker can be connected to the users' wallet, keys and more by a lanyard or a tape.

Boat Tag Price in India, Availability

Boat Tag price in India is set at Rs. 1,299 and is currently available for purchase in the country via the Boat website, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and select retail stores. It is offered in a single black colourway.

Boat Tag Features, Specifications

The Boat Tag is a smart tracking device that helps users find and locate valuable items like phones, wallets, luggage, and keys among other things. It is said to use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology and supports Google's Find My Device, making it easy to track lost items. The users can mark items as "Lost" and receive location updates. It is claimed to offer "semi-real-time tracking."

Boat's latest Tag smart tracker is currently, only compatible with Android devices and not iOS. It is equipped with an alarm that emits a loud beeping sound of 80dB. It is said to detect unknown trackers nearby and send privacy alerts to the paired devices for added security.

The Boat Tag is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 365 days and has a replaceable battery. The company claims that the Bluetooth tracker comes with a simple setup and instant use and requires no SIM connectivity. Alongside packing an extra battery in the box, Boat packs a lanyard and a double-sided tape, which can be used to secure the tracker with any item that the user choose to track.

