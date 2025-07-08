Technology News
Realme 15 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 24; Design, Colour Options Revealed

Realme 15 Pro 5G will be sold in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green shades.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 11:30 IST
Realme 15 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 24; Design, Colour Options Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15 5G series is confirmed to feature AI-backed imaging and editing tools

Highlights
  • Realme 15 5G series will be available in India via Flipkart
  • The lineup will include a base and a Pro variant
  • The Realme 15 Pro 5G could carry a 50-megapixel main rear camera
Realme has announced the India launch date for its upcoming Realme 15 series of smartphones. The lineup will include the Realme 15 and the Realme 15 Pro. The company has teased the Pro model as its most advanced “AI party phone” yet, likely featuring premium specifications previously seen in Pro+ variants. Both handsets are expected to support several AI-powered editing features as well. The Realme 15 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the Realme 14 Pro 5G in the country.

Realme 15 5G Series India Launch: All We Know

Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G will launch in India on July 24 at 7pm IST, the company revealed in a press release. The Pro variant will be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green colour options. The live Flipkart microsite reveals that the phones will go on sale via the e-commerce site.realme 15 series realme inline Realme 15 5G series

The images shared in the press release shows both Realme 15 5G series phones with three rear cameras, which are housed in two vertically aligned circular modules on the top left corner of the back panel, accompanied by another smaller circular module beside them. The volume rocker and power button are located on the right edge.

Notably, the base Realme 15 5G model may feature a dual rear camera setup, with the third camera slot possibly serving a decorative purpose. The pink variant shown in the company's poster could be this handset. Previous leaks have suggested that the phone may be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, and Velvet Green colour options.

The Realme 15 5G series is confirmed to feature AI imaging tools like AI Edit Genie and AI Party. The former will be a voice-enabled photo editing tool, while the latter is claimed to automatically adjust settings like shutter speed, contrast, and saturation in real-time based on environmental conditions.

A recent leak suggested that the Realme 15 Pro 5G may feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It is expected to support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the vanilla Realme 15 5G, tipped to offer similar RAM and storage support, could be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 20,000 in India. 

Further reading: Realme 15 Pro, Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G India Launch, Realme 15 Pro 5G Design, Realme 15 5G series, Realme
