Boat Tag was listed on the company's official website on Friday ahead of its launch in India. Labelled as a smart tag, the purported tracker is compatible with Android devices leveraging Google's Find My Network. It is expected to use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for location tracking, helping users locate misplaced or stolen items such as bags, keys, or wallets. As per the information, users may be able to get real-time updates on the whereabouts of their belongings with the Boat Tag through the Google Find My Device app.

Boat Tag Price in India (Expected)

Boat Tag's price in India is expected to be set at Rs. 1,199. However, its MRP is listed as Rs. 3,499 on the official website with a "Coming Soon" tag. The smart tag is likely to ship with a lanyard and a double-sided tape as part of the box of contents.

Boat Tag Specifications

As per information, the smart tag is compatible with Android devices. It may leverage Google's Find My Network to track lost or stolen items such as handbags, keys, luggage, and wallets. With the tag, the company is expected to offer semi real-time location tracking. The smart tag could come with an in-built 80dB alarm to help pinpoint its location. The same can be stopped by pressing the physical button on the device or through the Find My app.

Compatible with Google's network, the Boat Tag is likely to offer unknown tracker alerts which, as the name suggests, informs an Android user if a Bluetooth tracker is found travelling with them. They can also play a sound to locate the tag and get rid of it.

The purported Bluetooth tracker is also claimed to be compatible with Google's Fast Pair technology, which simplifies the connectivity process for Bluetooth and BLE devices. It is expected to have a 365-day battery life and also comes with an additional battery in the package.

