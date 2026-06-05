Boat expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of the new Slazer Series on Friday. The company says this move marks its entry into the personal grooming segment. Its latest lineup includes three products — Boat Slazer S100, Slazer K100+, and Slazer K100 Pro, geared towards consumers looking for beard, hair, nose, and body grooming solutions. The Boat Slazer K100+ is positioned as a 6-in-1 grooming kit with interchangeable attachments.

Boat Slazer Series Price in India, Availability

The Boat Slazer S100 is priced at Rs. 799 in India. Meanwhile, the boAt Slazer K100+ 6-in-1 grooming kit carries a price tag of Rs. 1,799. The Slazer K100 Pro is available in two variants. The standard model with a stand is priced at Rs. 2,999, while the travel kit bundle costs Rs. 3,299.

The new grooming products are available through boAt's official channels and partner retail outlets across the country.

Boat Slazer Series Features, Specifications

The boAt Slazer S100 is an entry-level grooming trimmer designed for everyday use. It is claimed to offer up to 300 minutes of runtime on a single charge and supports fast charging. The company claims a five-minute charge can provide enough power for one trim, while a 20-minute charge can last up to a month. The trimmer comes with stainless steel blades, adjustable combs, and washable attachments. It supports USB Type-C charging and has a 24-month warranty.

The Slazer K100+ is a 6-in-1 grooming setup. It has three interchangeable blades for beard, hair, nose, and body grooming. As per the company, it offers up to 200 minutes of battery life and comes equipped with ceramic blades, a premium aluminium body, and IPX6 water resistance. It also features adjustable combs, a magnetic attachment system, a battery level indicator, and travel lock functionality.

Boat describes the Slazer K100 Pro as a 15-in-1 grooming solution. As per the company, it builds upon the features of the K100+, such as ceramic blades, an aluminium construction, IPX6 water resistance, adjustable combs, a magnetic attachment mechanism, and up to 200 minutes of runtime. What sets it apart is a wider selection of interchangeable attachments for expanded grooming needs. The Slazer K100 Pro comes with an optional travel case and supports USB Type-C charging.