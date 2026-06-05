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  • Boat Slazer Series Grooming Solutions Launched in India With Interchangeable Attachments, Travel Kit Bundle

Boat Slazer Series Grooming Solutions Launched in India With Interchangeable Attachments, Travel Kit Bundle

Boat's new grooming range is available through boAt's official channels and partner retail outlets across the country.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 June 2026 13:08 IST
Boat Slazer Series Grooming Solutions Launched in India With Interchangeable Attachments, Travel Kit Bundle

Photo Credit: Boat

The Boat Slazer K100+ is a 6-in-1 grooming kit with interchangeable attachments

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Highlights
  • The new lineup features the S100, K100+, and K100 Pro models
  • The 6-in-1 Slazer K100+ kit is priced at Rs. 1,799
  • The K100+ and K100 Pro models feature ceramic blades and IPX6 resistance
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Boat expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of the new Slazer Series on Friday. The company says this move marks its entry into the personal grooming segment. Its latest lineup includes three products — Boat Slazer S100, Slazer K100+, and Slazer K100 Pro, geared towards consumers looking for beard, hair, nose, and body grooming solutions. The Boat Slazer K100+ is positioned as a 6-in-1 grooming kit with interchangeable attachments.

Boat Slazer Series Price in India, Availability

The Boat Slazer S100 is priced at Rs. 799 in India. Meanwhile, the boAt Slazer K100+ 6-in-1 grooming kit carries a price tag of Rs. 1,799. The Slazer K100 Pro is available in two variants. The standard model with a stand is priced at Rs. 2,999, while the travel kit bundle costs Rs. 3,299.

The new grooming products are available through boAt's official channels and partner retail outlets across the country.

Boat Slazer Series Features, Specifications

The boAt Slazer S100 is an entry-level grooming trimmer designed for everyday use. It is claimed to offer up to 300 minutes of runtime on a single charge and supports fast charging. The company claims a five-minute charge can provide enough power for one trim, while a 20-minute charge can last up to a month. The trimmer comes with stainless steel blades, adjustable combs, and washable attachments. It supports USB Type-C charging and has a 24-month warranty.

The Slazer K100+ is a 6-in-1 grooming setup. It has three interchangeable blades for beard, hair, nose, and body grooming. As per the company, it offers up to 200 minutes of battery life and comes equipped with ceramic blades, a premium aluminium body, and IPX6 water resistance. It also features adjustable combs, a magnetic attachment system, a battery level indicator, and travel lock functionality.

Boat describes the Slazer K100 Pro as a 15-in-1 grooming solution. As per the company, it builds upon the features of the K100+, such as ceramic blades, an aluminium construction, IPX6 water resistance, adjustable combs, a magnetic attachment mechanism, and up to 200 minutes of runtime. What sets it apart is a wider selection of interchangeable attachments for expanded grooming needs. The Slazer K100 Pro comes with an optional travel case and supports USB Type-C charging.

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Further reading: Boat Slazer Series, Boat
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Boat Slazer Series Grooming Solutions Launched in India With Interchangeable Attachments, Travel Kit Bundle
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