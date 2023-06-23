Technology News

On this week's episode of Orbital, we discuss the Xiaomi Pad 6 and how much value it brings to the table as the company's latest mid-range tablet.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 June 2023 16:10 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi Pad 6 offers support for a keyboard, cover, and stylus accessories

Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with support for accessories including a keyboard, cover, and smart pen

Xiaomi Pad 6 was recently launched in India as the successor to the Xiaomi Pad 5 that made its debut in 2022. Just like last year's model, Xiaomi has attempted to equip its latest tablet with a range of features and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, while keeping the price of the device under Rs. 30,000. The Xiaomi Pad 6 sports a 11-inch LCD display, runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box, and Xiaomi claims it can offer up to two days of battery backup. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, resident device expert Pranav Hegde, who has spent some time with Xiaomi's latest tablet, talks to guest host Sheldon Pinto about the device. Pinto reviewed the Xiaomi Pad 5 last year, and the duo discuss some of the changes and upgrades that have made their way to this year's model and how it fares against the competition.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 isn't exactly a new device — it was launched in China earlier this year and only made its way to India last week. It runs on an Android 13-based MIUI 14 for Pad. The tablet sports a 11-inch LCD display with Dolby Vision up to 144Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 550 nits of peak brightness.

Equipped with a slightly older Snapdragon 870 chip that is paired with 8GB of RAM, the Xiaomi Pad 6 should be more than capable of handling daily tasks and a few games — you can read more details about the tablet's performance in our review. The processor is a slight upgrade over last year's Snapdragon 860 chip, which was an upgrade over Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

You can also pick up a few accessories that are compatible with the tablet and were announced by the company when it launched the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India last week. This includes the Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard, cover, and the Xiaomi Smart Pen (2nd Gen). Hopefully, Xiaomi will be able to ensure that these accessories remain available while the product can be purchased in the country.

Xiaomi's latest tablet has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and like most tablet devices, one might find themselves using the camera to click images of documents and similar materials, while relying on one's smartphone camera for regular photography. You can view the camera samples and details of how it performs in different scenarios in our review.

The recently launched Xiaomi Pad 6 packs a large 8,840mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. With that charging rate, Xiaomi says that going from an empty battery to a full charge will take about 100 minutes. The tablet is also claimed to last up to two days on a single charge, according to Xiaomi. 

