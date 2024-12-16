1,800-Year-Old Silver Amulet Found in Germany, Challenges Early Christian History

An ancient silver amulet, discovered in a third-century grave near Frankfurt, Germany, is being hailed as a groundbreaking find that reshapes perspectives on the spread of Christianity in the Roman Empire. According to a study published by the Leibniz Center for Archaeology (LEIZA) on December 11, the artefact, dated between AD 230 and 270, contains an 18-line Latin inscription and represents the earliest known evidence of Christianity north of the Alps.

The amulet, measuring 3.5 centimetres in length, was found with the remains of a man buried in a cemetery on Frankfurt's outskirts. Researchers determined that the wafer-thin silver sheet inside the amulet was likely worn on a cord around the neck, as it was located beneath the deceased's chin. Conservation efforts and analysis, which included high-resolution CT scanning to create a 3D model, revealed the inscription. Markus Scholz, a professor at the Goethe University Institute of Archaeological Sciences, deciphered the text.

Rare Insight into Early Christian Practices

The amulet features Christian phrases exclusively in Latin, marking it as unusual compared to similar artefacts, which often include Greek or Hebrew inscriptions. Dr Tine Rassalle, an independent biblical archaeologist, remarked to Live Science that such amulets were typically used in the eastern Mediterranean, making this western Roman discovery particularly rare.

The inscription invokes Saint Titus and Jesus Christ, while referencing Christian scripture such as Philippians. Researchers highlighted its significance, noting that phrases like “Holy, holy, holy!” appear earlier than previously believed.

Impact on Historical Understanding

The find suggests that Christianity had reached regions far beyond its early centres by the third century. Experts linked the amulet to the risks of practising Christianity under Roman rule, where persecution often forced secrecy. A similar discovery in Bulgaria, dated to the same period, reinforces this narrative.

Frankfurt Mayor Mike Josef stated that the artefact redefines local and regional Christian history, pushing back its timeline by several decades.