Archaeologists Unearth 2,300-Year-Old Ancient Celtic Helmet in Poland’s Lysa Gora

Archaeologists have discovered a 2,300-year-old Celtic helmet in Poland, confirming Celtic settlement in the region and ancient trade routes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 September 2024 15:32 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/State Archaeological Museum/B. Kaczyński

A 2,300-year-old Celtic helmet was discovered at the Łysa Góra site in Poland

Highlights
  • Archaeologists discover 2,300-year-old Celtic helmet
  • Discovery confirms Celts settled in northern Poland
  • Finds reveal Celtic influence on ancient trade routes
Archaeologists in Poland have unearthed a remarkable find: a 2,300-year-old bronze helmet, along with other artifacts, marking the first evidence of Celtic settlement in northern Poland. This discovery, led by Bartłomiej Kaczyński from the State Archaeological Museum in Warsaw, indicates that Celts were present in the region to secure their amber supplies. Previously, Celts were known to have colonised southern Poland around 400 B.C., but evidence of their presence in the north was scarce until now.

Details of the Helmet

The helmet, crafted from thin bronze and styled in the Celtic "Berru" fashion, features a conical top and a distinctive nape, reflecting its association with Celtic elites, the State Archaeological Museum announced in a Facebook post. It was found at the Łysa Góra archaeological site near Chorzele, about 105 kilometres north of Warsaw. The discovery is significant as it represents the most northeastern site in Europe where Celts have been documented.

Other Artifacts Unearthed

In addition to the helmet, the excavation revealed over 300 ancient artifacts, including four iron axes and an iron sword, archaeologist Bartłomiej Kaczyński . These items suggest that the Celts may have introduced iron metallurgy to the area. The team also uncovered Celtic ornaments, brooches, and several tools not previously known in Poland, such as iron chisels, scythes, and scissors. This challenges the earlier belief that Celtic interactions in northern Poland were minimal.

Importance of the Site

The findings indicate that the Łysa Góra site was a crucial trading post on the "amber trail" leading from the Baltic Sea coast. Amber, highly prized in the Mediterranean world, was a key commodity for the Celts. The site's location suggests it played a significant role in protecting and trading amber between different regions.

Overall, these discoveries shed light on the extent of Celtic influence and their strategic importance in ancient trade networks.

Further reading: Archaeology, Science
Mysterious Signal Linked to Greenland Landslide Highlights Climate Change Impact
Earth Might Gain Another Moon Temporarily as a Small Asteroid Could Begin Orbit It, Claims Study

Archaeologists Unearth 2,300-Year-Old Ancient Celtic Helmet in Poland’s Lysa Gora
