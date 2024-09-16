Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Earth Might Gain Another Moon Temporarily as a Small Asteroid Could Begin Orbit It, Claims Study

Earth Might Gain Another Moon Temporarily as a Small Asteroid Could Begin Orbit It, Claims Study

Asteroid 2024 PT5 is set to become Earth’s temporary mini-moon, orbiting for two months from this month.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 September 2024 12:36 IST
Earth Might Gain Another Moon Temporarily as a Small Asteroid Could Begin Orbit It, Claims Study

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ NASA

Earth has captured asteroids in similar ways

Highlights
  • Asteroid 2024 PT5 will orbit Earth for two months
  • Small asteroid to circle Earth starting this month
  • Asteroid’s origins traced to the Arjuna asteroid belt
Advertisement

Earth might gain another Moon, a miniature one, due to a rare phenomenon called gravitational trapping. Carlos de la Fuente Marcos and Raúl de la Fuente Marcos, researchers from Universidad Complutense de Madrid, have announced an intriguing celestial event. A small asteroid, named 2024 PT5, is set to become Earth's temporary mini-moon for approximately two months starting later this month. Their findings, published in the Research Notes of the AAS, reveal that Earth frequently captures asteroids, albeit briefly. This new mini-moon is expected to make one orbit around our planet before continuing its journey through the solar system.

Details of the Asteroid

2024 PT5, a small asteroid with a diameter of about 10 metres, was first detected last month by the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System. Despite initial concerns, it has been confirmed that this asteroid is not on a collision course with Earth. The researchers used current measurements of its size, speed, and trajectory to predict that it will come close enough to Earth to be temporarily bound by its gravity.

The asteroid will complete one full orbit around Earth in 53 days, beginning at the end of this month and concluding around mid-November.

Origin and Characteristics

The researchers also estimated the asteroid's origins, suggesting it is likely from the Arjuna asteroid belt. This belt is known for containing asteroids with orbits similar to Earth's. The analysis indicates that 2024 PT5 is not space debris but rather an object of natural origin, given its trajectory resembles that of other natural celestial bodies.

Significance of the Discovery

The temporary capture of the Asteroid 2024 PT5 offers valuable insights into the dynamics of small asteroids and their interactions with Earth's gravity. Historically, Earth has captured asteroids in similar ways; for instance, an asteroid orbited Earth for about a year in 2006, and another for several years before leaving in 2020.

This brief encounter with 2024 PT5 provides a unique opportunity for researchers to study such interactions and enhance our understanding of asteroid behaviour in our solar system.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: asteroids, Earth, Astronomy, Space, Moon, Studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo X200 Series Surfaces on 3C Website; Geekbench Listing Hints at Dimensity 9400 SoC for Vivo X200 Pro
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 to Start on September 27; Offers Teased

Related Stories

Earth Might Gain Another Moon Temporarily as a Small Asteroid Could Begin Orbit It, Claims Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 18 Rolls Out Globally Today: Check Details
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Moto AI, IP68 Rating Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Nothing Announces Offer on Earbuds, Smartwatches During Flipkart Sale
  4. Flipkart Announces Dates for Big Billion Days Sale 2024: See Offers
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Begins on This Date
  6. iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices
  7. iPhone 16 Plus High in Demand, iPhone 16 Pro Pre-Orders Saw Decline: Report
  8. Lava Blaze 3 5G Debuts in India With These Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 18 Rolls Out Globally Today: Check Release Time, Supported iPhone Models, Features
  2. Redmi Smart Fire TV 2024 With 4K HDR Display Launched in India: Details
  3. Lava Blaze 3 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  4. USDC-Issuer Circle Partners with Sony to Expand Stablecoin Adoption via Soneium
  5. Greenhouse Gas is Rising Rapidly in Atmosphere Due to Human Activities, Highlights New Report
  6. Why We Forget Thoughts Instantly? Brain Functions Behind Memory Loss Explained
  7. iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Nothing Announces Offers on Ear A, CMF Watch Pro and Other Products
  9. Clipper Malware Poses Threat to Crypto Transactions: Binance Urges Users to Triple-Check Withdrawal Addresses
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New AI Video Optimisation Tool to Offer Data-Efficient Viewing Experience
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »